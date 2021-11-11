An unnecessary addition to the Crown-related media landscape – The Minnesota Daily

With the release by Netflix of the acclaimed series The Crown, the passing of Prince Philip and Oprah’s eye-opening interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the British Royal Family has been a hot topic in the recent pop culture discourse.

But even for those who enthusiastically stay up to date on the royal buzz, the latest Crown-related media Spencer won’t be everyone’s cup of British tea.

The fictional biopic of the late Princess Diana details three days spent at Sandringham House, the English residence where the royal family often celebrates Christmas. The film provides a sensational portrayal of Diana’s experience trapped within the narrow confines of royal life, as well as her marriage to an unfaithful Prince Charles, through a lens of haunting psychological horror.

But in dramatizing this nightmare, Spencer seems incredibly reductive of the entire portrayal of Diana, focusing on misery and mental illness in a plot that leaves audiences with very little to chew on.

At the start of the film, a singular line appears on the screen, a fable of a true tragedy, informing audiences from the start that the film will feature a somewhat fictional story based on Diana’s real life. For nearly two hours, we watch this version of Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, grow closer and closer to insanity as she is forced to sail on vacation with her royal counterparts.

Director Pablo Larran emphasizes aspects of Diana’s experience through surreal elements and dramatized plot points. The film’s calm and tense nature is almost claustrophobic, but it allows audiences to feel that Diana is struggling to be trapped in an unhappy marriage and the fierce rigidity of royal life.

Every action and utterance that takes place at Sandringham, and perhaps within the Royal Family in general, is closely watched; Larran shows this clearly from the opening scene of the film, which gives viewers a glimpse of a wall panel that reminds kitchen staff to keep noise to a minimum they can hear you. There isn’t a time when Diana’s behavior goes unchecked, and she even describes herself as an insect in a dish under a microscope. There is no escape from Sandringham, and certainly not from the pressures of royal life. Her outfits for some meals were planned in advance, tagged with tags that said POW: Princess of Wales, or maybe something a little more metaphorical.

Larran draws on surrealism throughout the film to reinforce this theme of entrapment. It incorporates a recurring image of the Dianas pearl necklace, gifted by her husband, Prince Charles. This jewel becomes a symbol of Charles’ infidelity and the deterioration of their marriage, as it is learned that he gave the same necklace to the woman with whom he was having an affair. We watch Diana shoot the pearls, an uphill battle against their strangulation. At one point, the necklace breaks and the pearls splash onto Diana’s soup. In a dreamlike sequence, she picks up her spoon and swallows them with a strange fervor, almost as if swallowing everything she wishes she could say to Charles.

Despite the film’s success in portraying Diana’s place in royal life and the psychological effects of such captivity, Spencer relies heavily on the spectacle of her misery and mental illness.

The length of the films’ runtime leaves audiences waiting for any sort of significant breakthrough in the narrative, and sadly, that never happens. In addition to Diana’s rapidly deteriorating sanity, her struggles with bulimia are widely described in a way that doesn’t add much to the plot. It is as if this is unnecessarily used as a crutch to emphasize his anguish in this tale. Confusing Diana’s eating disorder with a nightmarish, surreal fable of despair makes it seem like it was done in bad taste, given how open Diana was to how bulimia impacted her. real life.

Besides potentially opening new doors for Stewart in terms of acting abilities, Spencer doesn’t add much to our understanding of Diana’s life and the dynamics of the Royal Family. In a way, the story seems reductive; it shrinks princess of infamous peoples in a portrayal of a desperate struggle and fails to recognize the rest of the pieces that made Diana what she was.