Exciting Bollywood epic weddings on the horizon; Save this date

Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's home













Wedding season is here and the entertainment world is abuzz with news of the upcoming weddings of your favorite celebrities. While every wedding is unique in its own way, some become one of the most discussed. Bollywood weddings are the most gorgeous of all and are the hottest trends in the industry.

We all look forward to Bollywood weddings for various reasons. Whether it’s the celebrity presence on the red carpet, the spectacular celebrations, the exotic and wonderful wedding venues, or the stunning designer outfits and expensive jewelry. Many Bollywood celebrities and TV personalities are expected to marry their spouses in the near future.

Here are some upcoming weddings.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Supporters of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were eagerly awaiting an official wedding announcement. Although Katrina and Vicky haven’t spoken about their wedding plans, a new rumor suggests the couple are already planning their wedding rituals.

Vicky Kaushal suggested that her girlfriend Katrina Kaif hide the message in a batch of dark chocolate brownies, “in classic Bollywood style”. When Kaif opened the box, she saw a message and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?

“Vicky is a desperate romantic who adores Katrina. Even their mutual friends are surprised at their obsession with each other. The epidemic and the lockdown have tied them even more tightly. So to drop the lavish marriage issue, Vicky has gone all out. like a movie “a relative said a friend of Kaif’s.

Several media sources say that Bollywood stars are engaged (Roka). Sources close to the two believe it was a Diwali Roka ceremony. It was at Director Kabir Khan’s. Besides Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, parents of Vicky, Sham and Veena Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal, the ceremony is said to have included only family members.

“She was a beautiful roka,” commented one of them. Katrina looked gorgeous in her lehenga. The family agreed to host the event as the Diwali dates were auspicious. Katrina considers Kabir and Mini like family and they were wonderful hosts. “

One of them is their wedding venue, the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and is ideal for winter weddings. Vicky wanted a wedding in May so that she could finish her professional obligations. In the meantime, Katrina would have finished her shooting of Tiger 3. But the starlet did not want to be married until December.

In the report, “She (Katrina Kaif) got exactly what she wanted. She had everything planned out, from her outfit to her makeup to the venue. If it was Rajasthan, it couldn’t be May. because the state is experiencing a Heat Wave. “

“Sabyasachi is in the process of designing their wedding outfit. Katrina has chosen a raw silk fabric for her outfit. It will be between November and December,” the source said.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding celebrations will take place on November 10, 11 and 12, attended by close friends and family, as well as some industry insiders.

There are reports that the Bollywood star is getting married in Chandigarh with her longtime lover.

Patralekhaa is said to have chosen a Sabyasachi sari for her wedding. They only invited some participants from the film industry. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have chosen an intimate and private wedding. So they got a small guest list and chose Chandigarh.

Youtube screenshot

Patralekha’s family is from Shillong, and Rajkummar Rao’s family is expected soon. The best actors are welcome.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been together since 2008. The actor noticed her in an advertisement and wanted to meet her. A month later, they met and got married. Many of their social media posts feature them smiling. On Valentine’s Day, Patralekhaa uploaded a black and white photo of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Rajkummar also wrote a romantic article: “Patralekhaa, Happy Valentine’s Day. You are the center of my universe. You complete me. Thank you for constantly challenging me. Thank you for making me laugh so hard.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started filming Brahmastra, they started dating. The movie took a long time to make, and during that time the lovers grew closer and were almost ready to tie the knot. Despite the couple’s silence on their wedding day, we always learn more about it.

“Alia and Ranbir have big preparations for their wedding and will not be rushing. They have been preparing for a long time and it will take longer,” said a person close to the couple.

Youtube screenshot

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly erased their calendars for November and December, leading to rumors of a wedding in December. But, according to the latest reports, the couple will not marry until 2022.

The actors have various assignments to complete and movie promotions to complete, so the wedding is postponed.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Popular TV personality Ankita Lokhande is going to marry boyfriend Vicky Jain in December. According to industry gossip, Ankita and Vicky are planning a spectacular three-day wedding starting December 12.

Ankita wants to get married exclusively in Mumbai. Rather than traveling long distances to celebrate their wedding, the couple reportedly chose a 5-star hotel in the city. Ankita and Vicky have reportedly revealed the storyline in messages to family and friends. Only close family and friends of the couple will be present.

Youtube screenshot

Amid her wedding rumors, the actress showed off her gifts. Ankita shared a photo of the new shoes she bought. One was a pair of “bride-to-be” embroidered sliders. One of the boxes said “good bride”.

Ankita Lokhande had even praised Vicky Jain for being there for her through thick and thin earlier this year.

Ankita wrote: “Dear Vikki you were there for me in bad times. You were the first to ask me how I was, if I needed anything, or if I needed to get away. about everything. You were constantly worried about me, and I always said I was fine because I knew you were there. Thank you for being the best boyfriend ever. I don’t have to say what I need since you always know it.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The Naagin actor made headlines for his privacy. Mouni Roy is linked to Dubai-based billionaire Suraj Nambiar.

The latest news regarding Mouni’s marriage is that she will marry her partner Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. Mouni Roy’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar told a local newspaper that she would marry in January 2022. He said the big wedding would take place in Dubai or Italy.

Youtube screenshot

The two sides came together to decide. A few months ago, the parents of Mouni Roy and Suraj met at Mandira Bedi’s residence.

Mouni is from Cooch Behar, so the couple will be having separate family celebrations.

Mouni is involved in OTT and cinema projects. She starred in London Confidential on Zee5. His upcoming Bollywood films include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.