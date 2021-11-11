Home Sweet Home Alone review: Archie Yates stars in a weak revival of children’s fantasy for Disney +

Marking the sixth film out of the premise since Macauley Culkin first defended his house against the “bad guys” in 1990, the film changes the concept slightly by presenting the invaders as an ordinary couple, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney . Reluctantly forced to sell their house for financial reasons, they discover that an inherited doll can be extremely valuable, which could save them from having to move.

Yet when young Max (Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates) takes an inspired restroom visit at their open house, the couple conclude that the boy stole the precious item. And before finding him, his parents prove to be just as scattered and inept as the McCallisters once were, inadvertently leaving the sleeping child at home when they fly to Tokyo.

So yes, Max has to make every kid’s fantasy come true by fending off adults with all of his self-generated gadgets and gadgets. This time around, however, the victims of all those missteps, bumps, and bruises are a seemingly ordinary couple, aside from their extraordinarily poor judgment and ability to withstand plenty of physical punishment.

At its core, naturally, the film aims to extol the importance of family and to teach all concerned to appreciate those who are near and dear to them.