Home Sweet Home Alone review: Archie Yates stars in a weak revival of children’s fantasy for Disney +

Marking the sixth film out of the premise since Macauley Culkin first defended his house against the “bad guys” in 1990, the film changes the concept slightly by presenting the invaders as an ordinary couple, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney . Reluctantly forced to sell their house for financial reasons, they discover that an inherited doll can be extremely valuable, which could save them from having to move.
Yet when young Max (Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates) takes an inspired restroom visit at their open house, the couple conclude that the boy stole the precious item. And before finding him, his parents prove to be just as scattered and inept as the McCallisters once were, inadvertently leaving the sleeping child at home when they fly to Tokyo.
So yes, Max has to make every kid’s fantasy come true by fending off adults with all of his self-generated gadgets and gadgets. This time around, however, the victims of all those missteps, bumps, and bruises are a seemingly ordinary couple, aside from their extraordinarily poor judgment and ability to withstand plenty of physical punishment.
At its core, naturally, the film aims to extol the importance of family and to teach all concerned to appreciate those who are near and dear to them.
The cast, however, wastes mostly very funny people, who, in addition to the lead roles, include supporting players Kenan Thompson as the couple’s real estate agent, Pete Holmes and Tim Simons.
As for Yates, his British accent reflects the international flavor behind the production, but screenwriters Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell (“Saturday Night Live”) and director Dan Mazer (a frequent collaborator of Sacha Baron Cohen, including the films “Borat “) made the kid more irritating than he really needs, while also earning style points for a clever reminder of previous films.
“Home Alone”, in particular, came into the fold of Disney through its 2019 acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, and despite its cartoonish qualities, the mildly sadistic nature of the original story scripted by John Hughes doesn’t exactly match. to the Disney + brand.
Just because something features kids, in other words, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an ideal Disney fare. And just because “Home Sweet Home Alone” finally seeks to gently remind us of the importance of family during the holidays does not mean that it is an essential choice when looking for an option to kill about 90 minutes with the house. your.
“Home Sweet Home Alone” premieres November 12 on Disney +.
