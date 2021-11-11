Entertainment
Conservative Christian group protests over new COVID policies from ArtisNaples
ArtistNaples spectators can see artwork they hadn’t planned on when they arrive for a concert lined up with the Baker Museum on Friday night: protest panels.
A group that calls itself the conservative Christians of Southwest Florida called for a demonstration at 7 p.m. at the artistic entertainment venue. That’s around the time people arrive for his “Music of Baseball” concert, which is linked to an exhibit, “Baseball Heroes,” at the Baker Museum which is part of the complex. Spectators can visit the exhibit before the 8 p.m. concert, which is likely to get people in early.
The demonstration, which revolves around ArtisNaples’ new COVID-19 policy, is promoted on the group’s website Facebook pageAriel Martinez, vice president of the Christian Conservatives of Southwest Florida, said Fox 4 reporter it’s really not a question of security. It’s a matter of control. “
Safety rules:ArtisNaples has a new COVID policy. This is what it means
AND:Masks? Vaccine cards? Your Guide to the COVID-19 Rules at Southwest Florida Entertainment Venues
But the organization did not respond to four emails, a phone message and a request to Destiny Church, where the group meets, to ask its representative to call the Daily News. (A church representative said that a church member is the contact for the organization but is not affiliated with the church.)
Aflyer attributed to the same group is circulating online, but is not on his Facebook page. He advocates a boycott of ArtisNaples and any other company that imposes COVID-19 security requirements:
“Mass panic and absurd fear are the justifications used to wage a medical tyranny against American citizens. An ideological war against our God-given and constitutionally protected freedoms is being waged against us by the Biden administration via the form of federal mandates on vaccines, ”the leaflet said.
“Conservative Christians in the SWFL are calling for a boycott not only of ArtisNaples, but of any other company that seeks to violate our innate rights. your existing ticket purchases and do not make any new purchases until this practice has been rescinded. “
The new policy requires anyone who comes to the ArtisNaples campus to have a negative reading of a professionally administered COVID-19 test. He says he will accept a voluntary vaccination card from the client instead of a test, but says what will be asked at the door is the test.
A full copy of its COVID-19 policy and security protocols is available on its website at artisnaples.org
The protest comes at a time when there is a strong exodus from ArtisNaples, based on published job offerson the websites of the sites during the last month: at least 15 administrative staff, from the position of room manager and personnel manager to a deputy safety and security manager. This does not include the possible departures of musicians from the Philharmonic of Naples.
In October, the institution imposed full vaccination for employees and volunteers, except for those with religious or medical exemptions which must be verified by ArtisNaples.
Not all vacancies can be attributed to its new policy. But ArtisNaples did not give any interviews about the boycott, the number of vacancies, or the arrangements for employees who refused vaccinations or were denied religious or medical exemptions.
We are sorry to hear of the boycott. Our commitment to the collective health and safety of our patrons, visitors, musicians, guest artists, staff and volunteers is essential. The decision to update our protocols was not taken lightly. We sincerely hope that the new protocols will encourage increased participation and security in all of our activities.
“We are excited to join many of Florida’s largest arts organizations that have implemented these protocols over the past month. Arsht Center, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Norton Museum of Art, Weasel van Performing Arts Hall and Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
He answered the question about the loss of employees with, “We cannot comment on personnel issues. “
Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091.
