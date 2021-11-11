Pass exam: black skin, white masks





Irene Redfield, the restless heart of Rebecca Halls Passing’s piercing drama, has a beautiful dream of life. She also has a handsome husband who has a doctor, a pair of well-behaved children, an elegant townhouse, and a maid to help control the domestic churn rate. She has good friends and important charitable work. Her figure is neat and graceful; her beautiful, serene, unlined face. Everything is as it should, at least that’s what Irene believes. She doesn’t know that her romance is as fragile as a soap bubble, and that this glistening, quivering fantasy she’s created only needs a touch to fade away. Set in the 1920s, Passing chronicles what happens to Irene (Tessa Thompson) when a childhood friend, Clare (Ruth Negga), enters this dream, disturbing her peace and threatening her cautious illusions. Like Irene, Clare is a fair-skinned African American who lives in Jim Crow America. Unlike Irene, Clare lives in white: transient. Orphaned after her father’s death and in the care of white parents who treated her like helper, Clare is missing. Years later, she reappeared with a wealthy white husband, John (Alexander Skarsgard), who is oblivious to her history. He also tells the frightened Irene as Clare watches to hate black people, unaware that he is talking to one of them. Based on the brilliant 1929 novel by Nella Larsens, Passing is an agonizing tale of identity and belonging. Like the book, the film centers on Irene, a middle-class wife and mother who doesn’t understand why she’s so confused by Clare. The two meet up by chance, each having taken refuge in the large tea room of a trendy New York hotel to escape the scorching summer heat. Irene enters the tearoom with palpable suspicion, her gait slowed down, her head bowed and her face partly obscured by the semi-transparent brim of her cloche hat. There are no restrictive racial signs in the hotel; restrictions are a given. Like Clare, Irene transgressed. But then she returns home to Harlem. Irene doesn’t recognize Clare at first, a confusion that reverberates throughout a story that relies on appearances, racial and otherwise. Irene might be on her guard at the hotel, but the very fact that she walks into the tea room is a testament to her self-confidence and how she’s learned to navigate the color line. Because, like Claire, Irene also passes; unlike Clare, she only briefly slips into a masquerade. Irene compartmentalizes and rationalizes her act; she needs to cool off, the tea room is a breezy hideaway, so she seeks intentionally rather than just stumbling upon it. Yet, by the way, even fleetingly, she also becomes Claire’s double.

