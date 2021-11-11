Bollywood Roundup: Additi Gupta, Shilpa Rao, Ayushmann, and more …

Additi Gupta will play a doctor in “Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii”

Bombay– The promo for ‘Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii’ premiered on Thursday. It deals with the empowerment of women and issues related to the male-centered society.

The show will focus on the story of “Dr Deepika” played by actress Additi Gupta. The actress is known for shows like “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil” and “Ishqbaaaz”.

On the show, ‘Dr Deepika’ was portrayed as a determined woman and one who challenges patriarchy. She wants to break established societal norms that make men superior to women. Whether in the family or at work. Through her character, the daily soap opera deals with issues related to women in a male-dominated society.

“Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii” premieres December 6, Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shilpa Rao: Working with Pritam has always been very special for me

Bombay– Music composer Pritam and singer Shilpa Rao are back for a wedding dance number titled ‘Tere Siva Jag Mein’ by Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty-starrer ‘Tadap’.

In the past, the two have served audiences such hit tracks as “Bulleya”, “Subhanallah”, “Malang” and “Kalank”. Pritam is known for creating melodies and this time around with “Tere Siva Jag Mein” in the haunting voice of Shilpa, the composer served up an exquisite track for all music lovers.

The singer and songwriter share a long-standing association that has manifested itself in successful tracks.

Shilpa spoke about her experience working on the track, she said: “Working with Pritam has always been very special to me and always evolving. We started working on this song 3 years ago and Pritam had this wonderful idea to make a party track in a modern format with a classic Indian touch. The song is composed of a well-known Hindustani Raag Yaman, but the whole processing is very modern and relatable.

“I’m sure the audience will enjoy grooving on the floor and would love to see all the dance videos. Finally, I like the fact that this song implies that no matter how far you go on your journey, if its basics and learning are solid, it shows in her work by adding an extra edge. It’s something very special for me, ”she adds.

Commenting on her equation with Pritam, she says, “I think the best part about working with Pritam is that it values ​​and respects the amount of hard work that a musician puts in and focuses primarily on creating better songs.

“I think a common thing between us is that we both believe in making a good song by working harder on the music than the marketing. I think it’s something that connects us and makes us focus. on the song, ”she concluded.

Ayushmann explains why the big screen is gold for Indians

Bombay– The release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ in theaters has re-energized the film industry with new energy.

The film recently entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 5 days after its release, giving hope to filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who also has a theatrical release with ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, is a happy man and the reason is that cinemas are finally crossing the road to recovery.

The actor shares: “So many favorite memories of my life have to do with watching movies in theaters. I feel really happy that Hindi movies are now about to hit theaters and make a big splash. back. I have a firm belief that people will come back to the big screen to watch the best cinema and experience like never before. Their decision to enter a theater will not be based solely on movies or event genres or actors headlines It will be content based.

On top of that, the actor believes members of the industry have a responsibility to provide memorable experiences to audiences, and there’s no better way to do it than theaters.

He says, “As an industry, we need to provide them with an experience that they will cherish, that will engage them in having a discussion and, most importantly, keep them entertained to the fullest. I’m really confident that we’ll get to do that and make watching movies a community experience again. We are a country that cherishes going to the theater with our families and friends. “

Malvika Raaj: I wish Kareena Kapoor Khan would watch “Squad”

Bombay– Actress Malvika Raaj rose to fame for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character “Poo” in the movie “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

An adult Malvika is now back in Bollywood with the movie ‘Squad’. She says she wants Kareena to watch her first movie.

Malvika told IANS: “As this is my first movie as a prominent woman, it would be a great joy for me if she would watch the movie and post it on social media. I love her and am a Big fan. People still remember me as a young “Poo” from “K3G.” So I wish and cross my fingers if I see a post by Kareena on my movie!

The film ‘Squad’ which is set in Belarus, revolves around the rescue of a child and the struggle between two forces.

When asked if her popularity as a child actor had helped her get more movie deals now, Malvika replied, “No, I think I’m starting from scratch because that was a side. about me as a kid actor that people have seen. Now I’m an adult, I look different, I’m learning new skills by acting and working my craft. It’s also my first time I’m trying my hand at doing it, so yes, a lot more to explore and that’s just the start.

Produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, “Squad” also features Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon and Dishita Jain.

‘Squad’ releases Friday on ZEE5.

Parineeti Chopra feels blessed to turn to Kargil

Bombay– Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently in Kargil, filming for her untitled film. This is the actress’s first time traveling to shoot amid the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, and she seems absolutely in love with the place.

Speaking about her experience, Parineeti said: “I feel honored and thrilled to be shooting at Kargil. I always wanted to come here because I grew up listening to stories of my dad because he works with the Indian military and to finally be here as an actor is such a blessing.

Not all fun and playful for the crew on sets, however, as sub-zero temperatures bring their own issues and can often thwart the filming schedule. The actress explains, “The temperature is insane, we turned -18 and -12 degrees yesterday and our water bottles were frozen and the bearded guys on our set had frozen beards.”

“It was crazy to see this level of cold. I’ve never experienced this temperature before in my life, but I still feel exciting to be here as an actor and to shoot in these beautiful, beautiful places, ”she concludes.

Siddhant takes part in “Insider vs Outsider” debate

Bombay– Siddhant Chaturvedi, soon to be seen in the YRF comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2” as the new “Bunty”, has forged his own path.

His performance in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” made audiences notice him and since then he hasn’t looked back on him. The actor recently shared his thoughts on nepotism and the drudgery of outside talent.

The actor said, “It’s a known fact that foreigners take a lot longer to make their presence felt in the industry. I’ve seen a lot of them who’ve been through a lot before they’ve even been spotted for. to do something substantial despite serious talent. I too had my fair share of struggles for many years, which I truly cherish, before I had my chance. “

He goes on to thank his mentors for empowering him, he adds: “I will be eternally grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for the opportunities they offered me at the start of my career. I wouldn’t be anyone today without their hands above my head. I know I’m one of the lucky ones who struggle and got the attention we really deserve. I know many who haven’t. It’s sad but it’s the truth.

Commenting on the debate between insiders and outsiders, he explains: “Yes, insiders are spotted early, they easily get their first chance and also have a lot more opportunities than outsiders. It is a reality of this industry and of all other industries in the world. It’s almost like a law of the land. Nepotism exists and foreigners have to work much harder to make their presence felt, but there is beauty in this hard work as well. (IANS)