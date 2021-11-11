Actor Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife celebrate their third wedding anniversary





Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman and his actress wife Linda Ejiofor celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple took their respective checks Instagram pages to write emotional messages for each other as they mark three years of their union. Sharing a video of their wedding ceremony, Ibrahim wrote a long romantic note for his wife, appreciating her for their son, Keon. He wrote: Three years is like three weeks, but then I look at Keon and realize my math is wrong. Three years of love, mercy and abundant grace from God. I love you my friend. I love your intention to choose me everyday. I love how with us even the toughest days can be fun. I love the way you let me take care of you, provide for you, support you. Because before I arrived, you could do all of this for yourself. I love how much family means to you. I love the way you try so hard to be better every day. I love the way you get my attention from across a crowded room, and everyone disappears. Thank you for being my partner, my guy, my lover, my confidant, my confessor, my coach, my queen, my sounding board. Thanks for Keon. Thank you for you. Happy birthday, sunshine. I am the luckiest guy in the world because I love you. I’m really grateful to you. (sic) On her Instagram page, Linda wrote, My Nimi. I really like myself better when I’m with you. It’s been 3 solid years of this beautiful thing called our love. Sometimes I catch myself realizing that you are one of the best decisions I will ever make. “Thank you for being the reason for my smiles. Thank you for always having time for my shenanigans. Thank you for Keon; for being the best father for him. Thank you for making this trip called marriage to me. “I will do my best to continue to be a good best friend, wife and mother. Happy birthday @ibrahimsuleimanofficial !!! I love you so much honey !! Well done to us. (sic) Copyright PUNCH. All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express prior written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/actor-ibrahim-suleiman-wife-mark-third-marriage-anniversary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos