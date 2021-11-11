Alec Baldwin’s weapon proposals won’t make Hollywood settings safer

In October, a drama occurred on the set of Rust, a western film in production in New Mexico, when star Alec Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol he didn’t realize was loaded with live ammunition. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by the projectile.

Since then, Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, has cooperated with the police investigation into the incident, and production has been halted. However, in public statements regarding his role in the incident and what he thinks could be done differently in the future, Baldwin’s ideas point in the wrong direction.

Writing on his social media accounts Monday, Baldwin declared: “Every film / television set that uses guns, fake or not, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor gun safety.” While some actors have committed to certain changes, Dwayne Johnson, for example, noted he will now only use rubber guns on film sets. Baldwin’s suggestion is different: It is unlikely to make a difference, and it could set a bad precedent as well.

Logistically, the task is arduous: in 2019 (the last fully pre-pandemic year), there were at least 220 movies released in the United States only by major studios; the number of original scripted television series was more than 500. Assuming guns are involved in half of all movies and TV shows (probably a significant underestimate, as some studies putting the rate of cinematic violence of any kind at over 90 percent among top-grossing films), then the full implementation of Baldwin’s plan would force police departments to abandon more than 350 officers each year to studio sets , just to supervise the handling of weapons. Although Baldwin made it clear that the studios would have to pay, the process would force police departments to settle for fewer officers or hire more to replace monitors on set.

In addition, it is not clear what a police officer on the ground could accomplish beyond the system currently in place. The current industry security protocols dictate that all weapons are the responsibility of the weapon master, or gunsmith, who must be on the board whenever weapons are to be used. The gunsmith is solely responsible for loading and handling all weapons, and he is supposed to test each weapon, staggered but in full view of the actor who will be using it, before filming the scene in which it will be used.

Given these existing parameters, adding a uniformed policeman to film sets might not change much. By all accounts, the Rust the set was already chaotic: The day of the accident began when several crew members left the set to protest the lack of security checks. The fatal error occurred when a deputy director, and not the gunsmith, as Baldwin demanded, handed Baldwin a firearm he said was safe to use, but was inexplicably in place. loaded with live bullets. It is entirely possible that an officer could have prevented this tragedy, although given the lax security checks already in play on the board, the incident could also have happened if the officer was late, or on a meal break, or if the producers have simply cut corners. as they did in this case.

The closest parallel to what Baldwin asks are School Resource Officers (SROs), police officers assigned specifically to individual public schools. If the backgrounds of these agents are instructive for the police presence on the set proposed by Baldwin, it could in fact decrease general security. In theory, intended to reduce violence and shootings in schools, in practice ORS are much more likely to simply criminalize daily activities, turning bad behavior and general disagreements among children into subjects for public intervention. police. Also, in the statistically rare case of a school shooting, there is no guarantee that a resource officer will actually be of use.

Despite Baldwin’s long history as pugnacious liberal, his plea appears to have nothing to do with politics: while Baldwin is unlikely to be detained personally responsible for the accident it is almost certainly in trouble to face unimaginable grief over the incident. At the same time, however, the facts simply do not support his proposition. Baldwin himself describe the accident as “one episode in a trillion”. Indeed, given that the existing security protocols on the set, if they were followed, could have completely avoided the incident, this shooting does not justify the reception of armed agents of the State in another domain of our life.