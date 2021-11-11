Entertainment
Alec Baldwin’s weapon proposals won’t make Hollywood settings safer
In October, a drama occurred on the set of Rust, a western film in production in New Mexico, when star Alec Baldwin unloaded a propeller pistol he didn’t realize was loaded with live ammunition. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by the projectile.
Since then, Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, has cooperated with the police investigation into the incident, and production has been halted. However, in public statements regarding his role in the incident and what he thinks could be done differently in the future, Baldwin’s ideas point in the wrong direction.
Writing on his social media accounts Monday, Baldwin declared: “Every film / television set that uses guns, fake or not, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor gun safety.” While some actors have committed to certain changes, Dwayne Johnson, for example, noted he will now only use rubber guns on film sets. Baldwin’s suggestion is different: It is unlikely to make a difference, and it could set a bad precedent as well.
Logistically, the task is arduous: in 2019 (the last fully pre-pandemic year), there were at least 220 movies released in the United States only by major studios; the number of original scripted television series was more than 500. Assuming guns are involved in half of all movies and TV shows (probably a significant underestimate, as some studies putting the rate of cinematic violence of any kind at over 90 percent among top-grossing films), then the full implementation of Baldwin’s plan would force police departments to abandon more than 350 officers each year to studio sets , just to supervise the handling of weapons. Although Baldwin made it clear that the studios would have to pay, the process would force police departments to settle for fewer officers or hire more to replace monitors on set.
In addition, it is not clear what a police officer on the ground could accomplish beyond the system currently in place. The current industry security protocols dictate that all weapons are the responsibility of the weapon master, or gunsmith, who must be on the board whenever weapons are to be used. The gunsmith is solely responsible for loading and handling all weapons, and he is supposed to test each weapon, staggered but in full view of the actor who will be using it, before filming the scene in which it will be used.
Given these existing parameters, adding a uniformed policeman to film sets might not change much. By all accounts, the Rust the set was already chaotic: The day of the accident began when several crew members left the set to protest the lack of security checks. The fatal error occurred when a deputy director, and not the gunsmith, as Baldwin demanded, handed Baldwin a firearm he said was safe to use, but was inexplicably in place. loaded with live bullets. It is entirely possible that an officer could have prevented this tragedy, although given the lax security checks already in play on the board, the incident could also have happened if the officer was late, or on a meal break, or if the producers have simply cut corners. as they did in this case.
The closest parallel to what Baldwin asks are School Resource Officers (SROs), police officers assigned specifically to individual public schools. If the backgrounds of these agents are instructive for the police presence on the set proposed by Baldwin, it could in fact decrease general security. In theory, intended to reduce violence and shootings in schools, in practice ORS are much more likely to simply criminalize daily activities, turning bad behavior and general disagreements among children into subjects for public intervention. police. Also, in the statistically rare case of a school shooting, there is no guarantee that a resource officer will actually be of use.
Despite Baldwin’s long history as pugnacious liberal, his plea appears to have nothing to do with politics: while Baldwin is unlikely to be detained personally responsible for the accident it is almost certainly in trouble to face unimaginable grief over the incident. At the same time, however, the facts simply do not support his proposition. Baldwin himself describe the accident as “one episode in a trillion”. Indeed, given that the existing security protocols on the set, if they were followed, could have completely avoided the incident, this shooting does not justify the reception of armed agents of the State in another domain of our life.
Sources
2/ https://reason.com/2021/11/11/alec-baldwins-gun-proposals-will-not-make-hollywood-sets-safer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]