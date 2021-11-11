“Rust” Tragedy and Work Climate Frame Hollywood Contract Voting





LOS ANGELES (AP) In weighing his vote on a draft union deal with Hollywood producers, veteran stagehand Matthew Doc Brashear took a close look at the deal and beyond, the now closed New Mexico film set where a director of photography has passed away.

For crew member Brandy Tannahill, the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in Rust and the resurgence of union actions, such as strikes at John Deere and Kellogg, reinforce her decision.

When voting begins Friday on a three-year tentative deal reached by the International Alliance of Theater Workers and a trade group representing producers, Brashear and Tannahill say they will vote no.

With the forces of the pandemic to the economy also framing the views of union members, fundamental issues of wages and pensions remain important. But long-standing concerns about danger in the workplace have become increasingly urgent. I think the elected (union) leaders gave it their all, Brashear said of the proposed deal that avoided the unions’ first-ever national strike. While it’s usually about winning a contract, “that doesn’t address the majority of security issues,” he said. Most of what we fight for is just being able to spend time with our family and, if we work 16 hours a day, making our home safe for our families, ”said Brashear, a programmer at lighting in Southern California. While some point out that Rust’s shooting that injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Hutchins as outlier – Alec Baldwin, the film’s star producer who shot the gun, called it billion-to-billion event, Tannahill said it was emblematic of the industry’s critical flaws. There was an understandable emotional reaction to what happened, she said. But the underlying problem that screams at me, as a person in this business, is that production got to where it was because of producers cutting corners. Loads that union members point out include long working days that can lack breaks or lunch, and the debilitating fatigue that causes both on and off the job. A 1987 tragedy remains alive: Brent Hershman, 35, assistant cameraman on the movie Pleasantville, “died in an accident on his way home from a 19-hour workday. These are the things that make the news, Tannahill said, but she knows four people who have dozed off at the wheel and who have avoided or narrowly survived a crash. It has been working since 2011 as a grip, in particular with the installation of lighting. According to the union, major safety and economic issues are addressed in proposed agreements covering workers in film and television productions. It’s a Hollywood ending, IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said when announcing a deal last month. We competed against some of the most powerful entertainment and technology companies in the world to secure a deal that “meets the needs of our members.” The 36 locals’ bargaining committees unanimously recommended ratification. Electronic voting ends Sunday and the result is expected Monday. The union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers have not made officials available for interviews. IATSE represents approximately 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, filmmakers, costume designers and other employees in all forms of entertainment, from film and television to theater, concerts, trade shows and broadcasting. Two contract proposals are at stake for 60,000 union members. One primarily covers film and television production on the West Coast and applies to about two-thirds of these members; the other concerns production centers, notably New Mexico and Georgia. The deals include general salary increases and an increase in pay from streaming services, Loeb said in a statement, a reference to Amazon, Netflix and others originally dubbed new media and reduced the slack. financial. Loeb also said quality of life issues were high on our priority list, with proposed contracts establishing a defined rest period on weekends and imposing stiff penalties if meals and breaks are not provided. This is not enough, say some workers. It’s a version of the same contract that’s offered to us every three years, said veteran machinist Jason Fitzgerald. If we don’t take a stand now to try to change the culture of the industry, we will continue to be treated more like disposable parts of a machine and less like human beings. The 98% strike vote approval is credited by the union with the urgency for the studios to reach a deal. The union had threatened to strike on October 18 if the parties failed to come to an agreement, which was reached on October 16. This militant spirit fanned by the strike authorization campaign remains unchanged for some, even if the union encourages the yes vote. People are more critical of contract language, especially younger workers who are really involved in social media and use the internet to establish facts, Tannahill said. Last weekend, a town hall she organized for union members to discuss the contract drew more than 500 people in person or online, she said. Producer Tom Nunan, whose credits include Oscar-winning Crash, said the debate was more intense this year than in the past. But he expects ratification, citing precedents and workers’ eagerness for safety rules. This will be approved by the members. They have never shied away from the leadership’s recommendation (endorsement) and I don’t see it being the exception, said Nunan, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Theater, Film and Television. The progress made by the team on behalf of IATSE is spectacular in every way.

