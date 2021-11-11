What Disney + Needs More Than Anything: A Success





from disney SAY Disney said on Wednesday that its streaming growth slowed significantly in the last quarter, pushing the company’s shares down to 8.5% on Thursday morning. No surprise there:The media empire may extend to parks, cable networks, and movies, but at the moment its stock is tied to the success of its streaming business, especially Disney +.

After keeping the company afloat during the pandemic, when theme parks and cinemas were forced to close, the company’s streaming business slowed down. Wall Street is concerned, as the decline in the company’s shares showed after Wednesday’s earnings release.

Disney + really needs a boost for subscribers, and the best way to do that is to line up a few hits from its stock of beloved blockbuster brands that can attract new consumers.

Marvel series like “WandaVision”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” have come and gone. The third season of “The Mandalorian” is still far . Movies like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals” make pit stops in theaters instead of being shown immediately on the service.

Fear not: because behold, Disney + is bringing consumers some great news about potential blockbuster shows and movies this holiday season that could change the narrative. The largest of which comes from a galaxy far, far away. Bounty hunters, archers and a little magic “The Book of Boba Fett,” a new Star Wars series, will air exclusively on the service on December 29. This is exactly the kind of success that Disney + needs right now. “Boba Fett” follows the franchise’s infamous bounty hunter as he navigates the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. If this sounds familiar to you, it should. Disney + was built on the back of another bounty hunter with “The Mandalorian”. (It helped that he had a cute little green boyfriend, Baby Yoda, accompanying him.) Another thing Disney + can count on is the Marvel series. The next one arrives on the service on November 24th. “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the titular Avenger archer, is the latest in Marvel’s Disney + series. Marvel, in case you just landed on Earth, is the biggest blockbuster franchise in all of Hollywood, so another series from the studio is probably a sure-fire hit for Disney +. Then there is “Encanto”. The Disney animated film will hit theaters during Thanksgiving, but not for long. The film, which tells the story of a Colombian girl from a magical family, has music by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and debuts on Disney + around Christmas time. It’s a pretty quick turnaround, allowing the film to make box office cash before it tries to nab new subscribers who want to enjoy the family movie from their homes over the holidays. But that’s not all for Disney +. Far from there. Disney + after dark Disney wowed fans and investors alike last December with its Investor Day presentation that reviewed everything that was going on for the company’s movie, TV and streaming units. There were, uh, a lot. Disney said in December that it had several shows for Disney +, such as a Star Wars series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Marvel series on Ms. Marvel and She Hulk, as well as a live-action movie on Pinocchio with Tom Hanks. The company is also doing everything possible this week to keep Disney + on the forefront of minds by promoting “ Disney Day + “, which will mark the company’s second anniversary on Friday. This includes informing consumers of all new content accompanying the celebration, such as” Shang-Chi “and a new remake of” Home Alone. “ While there is a lot of work going on for Disney +, it may need to expand its audience to a slightly older demographic if it is to truly compete with the Netflixs of the world. Disney as a brand screams “family friendly,” but Disney as a company has several units that produce content that caters to an older population, from 20th century studios to FX. In the US, Disney has kept most of its more mature content on Hulu, its other streaming service, but it could help the company’s streaming efforts if Disney + becomes a one-stop-shop for all of your streaming needs. A “Disney + After Dark” service, if you will, with content not only for a younger audience, but also more shows and movies for an older audience, could take advantage of Disney’s deep vault. And keep in mind that Disney + already doing that abroad with its “Star” general entertainment offer, the company therefore has this card to play at least in its largest market: the United States. But will the company actually do it? It’s hard to say. Disney is very protective of its brand, and having R-rated content like “Deadpool” offered alongside “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” in the Disney + queue can dislodge the pillar the company has been built on since. 1923. Still, if he wants to avoid worrying Wall Street with soft subscriber numbers and conquer the streaming world, he may have to consider tinkering with the keys to his magical hit kingdom.

