Entertainment
What Disney + Needs More Than Anything: A Success
After keeping the company afloat during the pandemic, when theme parks and cinemas were forced to close, the company’s streaming business slowed down. Wall Street is concerned, as the decline in the company’s shares showed after Wednesday’s earnings release.
Disney + really needs a boost for subscribers, and the best way to do that is to line up a few hits from its stock of beloved blockbuster brands that can attract new consumers.
Fear not: because behold, Disney + is bringing consumers some great news about potential blockbuster shows and movies this holiday season that could change the narrative. The largest of which comes from a galaxy far, far away.
Bounty hunters, archers and a little magic
Another thing Disney + can count on is the Marvel series. The next one arrives on the service on November 24th.
It’s a pretty quick turnaround, allowing the film to make box office cash before it tries to nab new subscribers who want to enjoy the family movie from their homes over the holidays.
But that’s not all for Disney +. Far from there.
Disney + after dark
Disney said in December that it had several shows for Disney +, such as a Star Wars series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Marvel series on Ms. Marvel and She Hulk, as well as a live-action movie on Pinocchio with Tom Hanks.
While there is a lot of work going on for Disney +, it may need to expand its audience to a slightly older demographic if it is to truly compete with the Netflixs of the world.
Disney as a brand screams “family friendly,” but Disney as a company has several units that produce content that caters to an older population, from 20th century studios to FX.
In the US, Disney has kept most of its more mature content on Hulu, its other streaming service, but it could help the company’s streaming efforts if Disney + becomes a one-stop-shop for all of your streaming needs.
A “Disney + After Dark” service, if you will, with content not only for a younger audience, but also more shows and movies for an older audience, could take advantage of Disney’s deep vault.
But will the company actually do it? It’s hard to say.
Disney is very protective of its brand, and having R-rated content like “Deadpool” offered alongside “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” in the Disney + queue can dislodge the pillar the company has been built on since. 1923.
Still, if he wants to avoid worrying Wall Street with soft subscriber numbers and conquer the streaming world, he may have to consider tinkering with the keys to his magical hit kingdom.
