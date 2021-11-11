Entertainment
Here’s a look at Bollywood actor Kriti Sanons’ hair care regimen
When it comes to taking care of her shiny mane, Param Sunadari Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is very special. The Hum Do Humare Do the actor swears by natural products and is obsessed with avocados at the moment. She believes in maintaining a healthy lifestyle for her overall well-being and enjoys experimenting with her hairstyles. We learn more about her hair care regimen as she becomes the ambassador for new Kolkata-based wellness brand Naturali. Extracts:
Since your hair goes through a lot of chemicals and treatments, what does your hair care regimen look like?
I like to keep it simple and use shampoo and conditioner without harmful chemicals. Sulfates and parabens can make your hair dry and dull, so it’s important to choose a conditioning shampoo duo that contains natural ingredients. Moringa oil and avocado not only repair damage from constant styling, but also help hydrate the scalp and restore shine. Also enjoy regular deep conditioning at home and hair care.
Are there any home remedies you can’t swear by?
I love DIY crafts, but I won’t lie that it gets quite messy and also takes time. Instead, I’m always looking for products infused with natural ingredients like avocado, red onion, green tea, etc. I am currently obsessed with avocado, it is a super food that works wonders not only for the hair but also for the skin! For the movie Mimi, you gained weight and then you got back into shape. This sudden weight loss and gain also puts stress on the hair.
How do you deal with this?
Fortunately, I didn’t see a direct impact on my hair. I made sure to maintain a healthy lifestyle even during the weight gain process and used the right products which are good for my hair and give fast results. Is there a diet that you are following specifically for healthy hair? Eat foods rich in protein, add green vegetables to your diet, don’t skip your daily dose of vitamins, and most importantly, maintain a balanced lifestyle. Avocado is something that I have incorporated into my life quite religiously, it not only hydrates the hair but also repairs and strengthens your hair. You will see the difference almost immediately.
Do you like to experiment with your hair or do you like to keep it natural?
I like to wear my hair naturally on the go. I experiment with my color and go for hair accessories to brighten up a look. I always keep fabric headbands handy. Beauty essentials in your bag? One concealer, one lip tint and a simple nude peach lipstick.
Which Bolly / Holly stars hairstyle do you like?
I love JLo’s sense of style and the way she continues to experiment. Love the casual hairstyles of Dakota Johnson and Blake Livelys and the Zendayas hair game!
