Another actor turned politician leaves the Bengal BJP; selection process draws criticism | Latest India News

Seven months after being inducted by the Bharatiya Janata party and competing in Bengal’s March-April elections against Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, who won, popular Bengali actor Shrabanti Chatterjee announced on Thursday on Twitter that she was quitting the party.

His decision instantly sparked a debate in Bengal BJP, with several leaders questioning the enthronement of the actors ahead of the elections.

Ahead of the elections – in which the BJP won just 77 of the 294 state assembly seats against a target of 200 – more than a dozen TV and film personalities with no political background joined the camp saffron. The TMC, which started the trend before 2011, also fielded several comedians and artists but finished the race with 213 seats. The only actor who brought success to the BJP is Hiranmay Chattopadhyay, popularly known as Hiran, who wrested the siege from Kharagpur Sadar.

Cut all ties with the BJP, the party I fought for in the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to advance the cause of Bengal …, Chatterjee tweeted. She was not seen on any BJP programs after the poll results were announced on May 2.

She lost to Behala West by 50,884 votes while the frontman of TMC recorded his fifth consecutive victory since 2001.

TMC State Secretary General Kunal Ghosh said more celebrities who had joined the BJP would follow suit as the party organization in Bengal collapsed, state BJP leaders expressed doubts about inductions before the ballot.

Many accused central party leaders such as National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, in whose presence Chatterjee joined the BJP in March. The head of the BJP’s national information and technology cell, Amit Malviya, and the then state president, Dilip Ghosh, were also present that day. Vijayvargiya and Malviya were nominated to lead Bengal in the elections. Vijayvargiya has not visited Bengal since May.

Most outspoken among the critics is former BJP state president Tathagata Roy, a retired technocrat who previously served as governor of Tripura and Meghalaya.

I didn’t even know Shrabanti was still at BJP. It’s a good riddance. The party is in this position today because of leaders like Vijayvargiya. They are responsible for the random induction of these actors. A huge amount of money was given to each of them for election expenses. I will not reveal the amount, said Roy, who has raised his voice against some of the central and state leaders of the BJP in recent months. Vijayvargiya could not be contacted despite efforts.

Celebrities aren’t the only ones worrying state BJP leaders.

Although the BJP won 77 seats, its assembly total has now dropped to 70. Five BJP lawmakers have joined the TMC since June, although none have yet resigned from the party. After snatching the seats of Santipur and Dinhata from the BJP last month and keeping Samserganj and Jangipur in September, the ruling party now officially controls 217 of Bengal’s 294 constituencies.

The BJP also has many TMC defectors who were unable to win seats. Among them, Rajib Banerjee, a former minister, returned to power on October 31. I am repentant and ashamed. I was made to believe that the BJP would usher in development and progress. I don’t want people to make the same mistake and regret, he said as he changed allegiance for the second time in 10 months.

We don’t want anyone to leave. Shrabanti can come back if she wishes. However, it is time to revisit the selection process, BJP Bengal chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said the actors’ departure was of no consequence as she was neither a mass organizer nor leader.

Many people who came to BJP from other fields are facing professional crises because they are not hired. Rudranil Ghosh, despite being a competent actor, hasn’t had a job for a year, said Majumdar, indirectly alluding to TMC’s influence on the local film industry.

This is an unfounded allegation. People in our industry are not hired because of their political backgrounds, said Nusrat Jahan, member and actor of TMC Lok Sabha.

Ghosh, who unsuccessfully contested the siege of Bhawanipore in southern Calcutta in the March-April elections, was not available for his reaction.

Leaders of the BJP of Bengal said several popular actors such as Shrabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Tanushree Chakraborty and Yash Dasgupta distanced themselves from the party after failing to win seats. Two actors, Rupa Bhattacharjee and Anindya Banerjee, left in August. Former actor Joy Banerjee, who joined the BJP years ago and was a member of the state committee, resigned earlier this week.

BJP’s biggest loss was the exit of Babul Supriyo. The Bollywood singer-turned-politician, who twice won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and served as Union Minister of State for two terms, joined the TMC last month.

Only two actors who became politicians, who joined the BJP in 2015, rose in the hierarchy. They are Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee.

Ganguly, who rose to national fame after playing the role of Draupadi in the Mahabharat television series in the 1980s, is now a member of the Rajya Sabha. She has also won national awards for her films. Chatterjee represents the Hooghly Lok Sabha headquarters. The two previously ran the Mahila Morcha state, the women’s wing of the BJP.

Arjun Singh, member of BJP Lok Sabha and vice president of state, believes that high expectations motivate actors.

Most people who come from the film industry expect instant success and are disappointed when their expectations are not met. These people thought we would come to power and now they want to leave. We need to review the method of selecting people, Singh said.