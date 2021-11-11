9th Astroworld victim has died





Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas student injured at Astroworld last week, died Wednesday from injuries sustained at the festival, her family confirmed Thursday. Shahani was on a ventilator with no signs of brain activity after a crowd rushed to the stage at last week’s festival. Eight others died and 25 were hospitalized, including Shahani. A 9-year-old boy is currently in an induced coma. “She was like (an) angel to us,” her father Sunny Shahani said at a press briefing on Thursday. “I don’t want someone else’s daughter to go like this.” Bharti Shahani attended the show with his sister, Namrata, and cousin, Mohit. The three were separated from each other after the influx of crowds began on Friday after 9 p.m. “She always looked out for me,” Namrata Shahani said. “The last thing she said to me was, ‘Are you okay? “” It was at this point that police said the crowd began to rush to the stage during Travis Scott’s set, and Bharti Shahani was injured in the chaos that followed. She was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital after the concert, where she remained on a ventilator until Wednesday. She had shown no signs of brain activity after losing oxygen, her family said. The Shahani family had previously filed a lawsuit against festival organizers in Harris County District Court, as well as rapper Travis Scott and others. Since then, this case has not been deemed appropriate and the family has changed lawyers. Family lawyers declined to discuss any future trials on Thursday. “It was 100% preventable,” said Mohit Bellani. “It was an act of sheer, sheer brutality.” More than 70 lawsuits have been filed since Friday’s tragedy. Paul DeBenedetto contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated. To subscribe to Today in Houston Fill out the form below to subscribe to our new daily HPM Newsroom editorial newsletter.

