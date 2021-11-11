EAT THIS WEEK: Samurai Restaurants Volcano





This week’s featured EAT dish is Volcano Samurai Restaurants.

Robert Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Trying to decide each week where and what to eat around the pool can be a challenge, there are so many amazing choices. In this feature, indulge yourself in dishes that will surely satisfy those cravings and leave you wondering where to go next. I’m curious what most sushi eaters prefer. Is it just the standard table experience where everyone in your party looks each other in the eye? Or do you like to sit at the bar, around the canoe, watch and listen to your meal being prepared? Well, if you haven’t sat down at Samurai’s bar, it’s definitely a fun atmosphere that should be tried at least once. Two of the main things about sushi are the precision cut and attention to detail. Seeing it all in action and listening to the cheerful jokes of the staff seems to make everything even better. For example, this week’s dish, the volcano. The dish consists of lightly seared tuna surrounding a mound of spicy scallops then topped with a seaweed salad. It is garnished with two sauces (ponzu and spicy mayo) and thin slices of lemon. If you’ve heard the term too pretty to eat, it could easily apply to this dish. Its vibrant colors are a sight to behold, but don’t let that saying go to your head. You have to eat this. The freshness of the fish and the scallops combined with the salted and brackish seaweed are balanced with the spiciness. Each of the sauces has a little something different to offer, whether creamy or tangy, and if you go for the hint of lemon, it brightens it up. The best way to eat may be the most meticulous, but if you treat each piece of tuna like its own crostini and cover it with a light layer of each sauce, some spicy scallops, salad and a dash of lemon, you’re in business for one of the best bites of the night. Every flavor, every texture comes together like that last piece of the puzzle that’s been on your table for two weeks. Do it already. Samurai Restaurant is located at 2588 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in southern Lake Tahoe. For the menu and other information, visit them online at sushitahoe.com or call them at 530-542-0300.

