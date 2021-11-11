‘Bollywood Remixes Are Crap’ ‘Namastey London’ Singer Manj Musik Calls Bollywood Songs | Briefing





Indo-British singer and songwriter Manj Musik, who has composed brilliant songs for Bollywood films, has made his feelings known about the current Hindi music remix culture in Bollywood. Manj, real name Manjeet Singh Ral, has composed songs for hit Bollywood movies like Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Kambakkht Ishq, Tanu Weds Manu, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bullet Raja and Good Newwz.

Instagram / Less music Whatever you think, this is definitely someone who deserves their opinion on Hindi music, having been in the industry for quite some time. And according to him, the brand new trend of remixing old Hindi songs with the big music labels is eating away at the talent of independent music artists. The labels will always try to create a monopoly but independent music is stronger than ever today. You can make a hit indie song, then labels will approach you instantly, then Bollywood will pursue the influence and want too, he said. Manj added that music labels should actually focus on helping independent artists. Independent music is the way to go and will eventually be successful. (But) labels (should be) willing to help and support an independent artist without taking away all rights to their hard work, he said.

T series Speaking on the remix trend, he admits that while he doesn’t reject the whole approach, he thinks there should be more quality in the work. There are too many remixes that are crap. There was a very well done handful. I’m not the biggest fan because I’ve always created new music, but I don’t mind that, Manj said. He also added that he was very careful working with Bollywood as the focus is more on the remix than the original. We had some big hits in Bollywood that changed Bollywood forever, but we were very selective. I am very careful with what I create for Bollywood because I think the market has changed so much to favor remixes rather than the original. I’ve made songs that have a lifespan, now they make songs to work for a few months or a year and they just fade away. I believe in quality over quantity. said Manj. Well, we certainly agree with Manj. The culture of the remix needs to be moderated. I mean, we really don’t want Taimur Ali Khan dancing to the tune of Dus 9.0 when he starts working in movies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsondot.com/news/bollywood-remixes-are-crap-namastey-london-singer-manj-musik-calls-out-bollywood-songs-3860 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos