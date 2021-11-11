choreographer committed suicide after allegations of sexual misconduct, survey finds | Royal Ballet





A former Royal Ballet choreographer committed suicide after being humiliated by allegations of sexual misconduct against him, an investigation has found. Liam Scarlett, 35, who was employed by the Royal Opera House as a dancer from 2005 and then as an artist in residence from 2012, was charged in 2019. He was suspended on full pay in September 2019 while the allegations were investigated. Leah Hurst, head of legal and business affairs for the Royal Opera House, said during an investigation in Ipswich, Suffolk, that there were various claims. Basically, they included inappropriate physical contact during rehearsals and other contexts, sexual behavior outside the workplace that was viewed as inappropriate, poor casting decisions, she said. She said there were sufficient grounds to initiate disciplinary proceedings and Scarlett was made aware of this in January 2020. She said press reports at the time incorrectly indicated that the allegations involved children. She said after the report, further allegations were received via a hotline. She said prior to disciplinary proceedings Scarlett approached the Royal Opera House through their lawyers and said he wanted to leave. We negotiated the departure terms with his lawyers and he left on March 23, 2020, Hurst said. She said Scarlett was offered support, adding: We not only needed to think about our duty of care to Liam, but also the people who came forward. Scarletts’ parents Deborah and Laurence Scarlett visited her apartment in Bramford, near Ipswich, on April 12 of this year, after each receiving text messages from her, and called emergency services after to have found it there. He had left notes with members of his family. He suffered cardiac arrest and died in Ipswich Hospital four days later from a brain injury. Recording that Scarlett committed suicide, Suffolks Area Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said: It is clear from her own words that there were feelings of humiliation surrounding everything that happened in this. which relates to these allegations. She said the main factors contributing to her decision were the serious nature of the allegations made by people at the Royal Opera House and press reports publicizing the allegations. Devonish said Scarlett was clear that her production of Frankenstein had been canceled by the Royal Danish Ballet, ahead of its announcement on April 16, and that this may also have been a factor. His mother said she spoke to her son about the allegations after they appeared in the press. She said: He told me they weren’t true and he couldn’t understand why people would make allegations against him. We believe Liam wouldn’t have committed suicide if his name hadn’t been dragged around in the press with inaccurate allegations.

