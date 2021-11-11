Citu-linked Bollywood film set lifts workers’ bodies





The shooting of Pippa, a Hindi film based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, was made at the office on Vidyasagar Avenue



Posted on 11.12.21, 02:35 AM A Bollywood film production house used the office of a workers union here affiliated with Citu as a police station set up earlier this week, which was not welcomed by some Citu members. These angry members protested against permission granted by their colleagues for the three-day shoot from last Sunday. On Thursday, 10 members of the Citu-affiliated Hindustan Steel employees union tendered their resignations. We were annoyed to see the flag of our unions and photographs of leaders of the Communist movement removed to facilitate the filming of the film, said a union activist and protester. Sources said the filming of Pippa, a 1971 Indo-Pakistan War-based Hindi film directed by Raja Krishna Menon, was filmed at the union office on Vidyasagar Avenue. The film tells the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and his wartime difficulties. The cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur. To transform the office into the backdrop for the Rajaganj police station, the portraits of the leaders of the Communist pantheon have been removed and a photo of Indira Gandhi added. HSU leaders and protesting workers said the decision to allow a film production company to use their office for a shoot was not discussed at any Citu meeting. They alleged that permission was granted to the production house without notifying Citu management in West Burdwan and Calcutta. We don’t know if the union office was rented out or if the film production company was voluntarily licensed, another Citu worker said. Sources in Citu said the film production company approached some local leaders following a site visit in July. After the Durgapur part of the shooting, the film production company moved to Jharkhand. The film unit is reportedly returning for filming in the closed township of the Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation in Bamunara, on the outskirts of Durgapur.

