Actor Gary Sinise urges people to show more support for the military

An acting role that made Gary Sinise famous is also the role that helps him make a difference. On Veterans Day, Sinise encourages us all to give a little more to our soldiers who give so much. “I feel a duty, a responsibility to do a little more,” said Sinise. Sinise has loved ones who are Vietnam veterans who said he knows the battles they face. “They came home and people were spitting on them. People were yelling at them. I have friends who are Vietnam vets who got dung thrown when they got off the plane,” he said. Sinise. Sinise began supporting Vietnam veterans in the early 1980s. “I had spent time with a lot of Vietnam veterans and had a lot of compassion for them. I wanted to help them,” he said. The role that changed his life helped him change theirs. “Lieutenant Dan was now going to become a bigger role in my life because he was a wounded veteran,” said Sinise, referring to his role as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film, “Forrest Gump,” which starred featuring Tom Hanks as the main character. After the attacks of September 11, 2001, Sinise said he made it his mission to serve those who serve the United States. “People started getting killed, families were losing loved ones, and I was just, you know, my heart was broken. I wanted to go out and do something,” Sinise said. He launched the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves veterans, first responders and their families through several programs. “When joy connects with a mission, a life of purpose begins to take shape,” he said. On Veterans Day and every day, Sinise encourages us to do a little more for those who do so much. “If everyone in the country was just doing a little bit more, you know how to pat them on the back when you see a soldier going through the airport. Just go up and say, ‘You know, I appreciate what you’re doing.’ , it could change someone’s life, ”he said. The Gary Sinise Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary. The foundation has raised nearly $ 200 million so far.

