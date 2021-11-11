Simu Liu and Jude Hill among Hollywood Critics Awards winners





Simu Liu, Greig Fraser, Jude Hill, Natalie Morales and the cast of “CODA” will be honored at the fifth annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on January 8th. Liu is honored with this year’s Game Changer Award for his historic role in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. “In previous years, the Game Changer Award was given to an actor or actress whose most recent work presented something so remarkable that we thought it could only lead to bigger projects and best, ”HCA President Nestor Bentancor said in a statement. The Newcomer Award will go to Hill for his role as Buddy in Kenneth Branagh’s famous “Belfast”. “Jude Hill’s performance is one that exudes joy, curiosity and innocence. Hill instantly captured my heart and I think he will capture the hearts of anyone who sees ‘Belfast’, ”said Ashley Menzel, HCA co-chair. “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser will be the recipient of this year’s Artisans Achievement Award. Fraser, whose impressive career includes working on iconic films such as “Zero Dark Thirty”, “Lion” and “Rogue One”, has received nothing but critical acclaim for his most recent work on “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve. The cinematographer recently finished filming “The Batman” and will be reuniting with Villeneuve to shoot Dune Part 2 next summer. Morales receives the rising filmmaker award for her work on “Language Lessons” and “Plan B”. The two films, the director’s first feature and Morales’ second film, were released just weeks apart and were to critical acclaim. Additionally, the cast of Sian Heder’s film “CODA” is honored with the HCA Spotlight Award, which was created to raise awareness of under-represented voices in entertainment. “When I first saw ‘CODA’ at the Sundance Film Festival, I immediately fell in love with the story and the cast,” said Scott Menzel, founder of HCA. “As an organization, the HCA prides itself on being inclusive and a film like ‘CODA’ shines a light on a community that is often overlooked in Hollywood. Filmmaker Sian Heder gave deaf actors the opportunity to take center stage and be a part of something funny, heartfelt and poignant. Films like Apple TV + ‘s “CODA” are rare to see and we as an organization believe that what this film does for representation should be embraced and celebrated.

