The future of entertainment why gaming isn’t just here and now

In 2020, as the world has changed, people’s entertainment habits have also changed.

With routines and daily habits disrupted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a change not only in people’s entertainment-consuming behaviors, but the emotional urge states that it has been satisfied. In a world without physicality, people increasingly looked for ways to find social connection, joy, and purpose through virtual means.

The consumption of cross-platform media has been reinvigorated as a result of both an increase in time spent at home and a desire to connect and escape through entertainment. Not only has people’s use of entertainment changed, but also the role it played in their everyday lives.

For many people, gambling was a way to meet these emotional needs. While engagement with video games has increased in 2020, gaming itself is far from a new phenomenon. For most people, this increased engagement with video games meant a return to gaming, or an opportunity to reconnect with a hobby they had previously enjoyed but lacked the time to devote to it.

With activities outside the home restricted and commute times reduced or eliminated, people found themselves with more time throughout the day and more opportunities to engage in digital entertainment. An Activision Blizzard Media survey found that 91% of American adults reported greater use of at least one digital entertainment medium. For many, this digital entertainment has helped fill the void created by difficulties in returning to previous work and leisure activities that were part of their daily routine.

While increasing media consumption was a hallmark of 2020, games stood out. The ability of games to provide social connection, especially during a period of restricted physical interaction, has been a key motivator for many who have reported increased use of video games in 2020. For brands and marketers , it is possible to maximize impact by meeting these audiences where they are. spend more and more of their time. Gaming has never been so prevalent and it has proven to be a more powerful platform to reach and connect with key audience groups.

This report, Social connection in a virtual world, explores the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on entertainment consumption, including engagement with games. He discovers not only how people’s entertainment habits have changed, but why they have changed. The research aims to better understand what these behaviors and emotional connections will mean in the long run for audiences and brands, providing insight into the use of entertainment and games in a post-pandemic world.

