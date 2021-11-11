Agastya Nanda, the beautiful 20-year-old grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, son of Mr. Bachchan’s daughter Shweta, is being cast as a leading man in Zoya Akhtars Bollywood adaptation of the Archies comic book.
It will also be the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and the introduction of the daughters of Sridevis. Zoya Akhtars’ great Bollywood musical adaptation of the Archies comic book will mark the debut of two of the two most sought-after girl stars in the land of cinema.
Sources say Suhana will play Bollywood Betty while Khushi will fit into Veronicas’ (pointy) stiletto heels.
But who plays Archie in the desi avatar of the comics? The biggest Bollywood news comes to you here: Archie will be played by none other than Agastya Nanda whose Bollywood debut has been debated and discussed for almost two years now.
It’s the final now. Three of the brightest child stars, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan in 1960s Zoya Akhtars, take on the Archies comics. I can’t get any bigger.
