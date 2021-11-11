Entertainment
Riverdale actor teams up with Alabama veteran to fight human trafficking
There is definitely a pressure that comes with being a Hollywood actor. But that’s nothing compared to the intensity of being part of a real sting to catch criminals. Marisol Nichols is one of the few people who has experienced both.
As an actress, Nichols is known for her television and film roles, most notably Hermione Lodge, Veronicas’ mother, in the CWs adaptation of Archie Comics Riverdale. She is also known for her portrayal of Counterterrorism Chief of Staff Nadia Yassir in FOX’s beloved action drama 24.
About 10 years ago, Nichols says she was amazed to learn how widespread the child sex trade is. Not just in the dark corners of the lawless world, but here in the United States. And I couldn’t sleep, said Nichols. I’m a woman, I’m a human – And so I had to do something. She met with government leaders on what could be done to stop these crimes. Around 2014, she formed her own non-profit organization, called A World without slavery, focused on stopping trafficking in human beings and child predators.
I didn’t want it to be like, Oh, she’s a celebrity with a cause, Nichols said. It was more than that for me. No one paid me to talk about it. Crimes against children are a personal matter for her. In a 2020 Marie Claire article, the Chicago-area native recounted a horrific and heartbreaking incident she suffered when she was 11 years old. Nichols said that later getting involved in comedy helped her come out of the darkness caused by this incident.
In that same article, Nichols explained that for several years she worked with law enforcement officials to catch child sex criminals. She met her partner in Stings (described in Marie Claire as a former Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security who works privately on Internet crimes against children and child sex tourism) through her organization at non-profit.
In the bites, Nichols masquerades as bait for criminals. She impersonated a teenage girl in a hoodie that is the subject of a transaction. And as a junkie mom pimping her child. Nichols tells AL.comI advertised on Craigslist – a kid for sale, literally – and you’d be shocked within 15 minutes, wow, 30 dates.
Nichols says children involved in human trafficking typically range from age 14 to infants. The majority in America are foster children, which is heartbreaking. And then there’s obviously a certain percentage who are kidnapped, and then there’s a certain percentage who are trafficked by their own damn family.
If you think this all sounds like making a TV show, you’re not alone. According to a 2020 Weekly story entertainment, Sony Pictures Television has developed a series based on the undercover efforts of Nichols volunteers.
I ask Nichols what it feels like to be there in the center of one of these stings. It’s scary as hell, she said. But when you go out girls, it’s a concept of: if it’s not me, then who? So I found this little niche, and I can do something and I can use my skills for something other than entertainment. And use it for good.
What Nichols describes is a brave and selfless act, and something that US Army veteran Colin Wayne can relate to. While serving in Afghanistan in 2012, he sustained multiple injuries in a rocket attack. He says he came out of a near death experience still wanting to serve. And to help others.
After his military service, Wayne founded Redline Steel, a custom fabrication company in Huntsville. The company’s products range from picture frames and fireplaces to canvases and clothing. Philanthropy is part of the company’s mission. Over the years, Wayne and Redline have supported causes like Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross.
In November, Nichols and Wayne teamed up to launch Operation Eradicate, to raise awareness and fund to help end human trafficking. They first connected through a publicist who saw the potential for Nichols and Wayne to have a bigger impact together. According to operation.redlinesteel.com, Operation Eradicate donors receive decorative gifts with positive messages such as hope, love and gratitude. Redline is making items for the campaign and donations go to A Slavery Free World, a nonprofit Nichols, according to organizers.
On a recent visit to the Redline factory, Nichols designed a decorative silhouette of children standing on top of the Earth for the campaign. I created this logo, says Nichols, because I wanted to see a world where kids could be kids and nothing else. And not having to worry about someone trying to have sex with them, which is just plain insane to me.
According to the Operation Eradicates website, more than 40 million people around the world are victims of human trafficking. As the father of three children including two daughters, Wayne says he felt compelled to get involved in the cause of stopping human trafficking. Before, I didn’t realize how huge it is, Wayne says. This is the biggest challenge. Most people, like me, don’t know this is happening in Alabama and Huntsville, as well as Tennessee and Nashville. As if this is really happening. And it could be their own children.
