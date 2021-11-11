Disneyland fans angered by executive’s ‘big shame’ comment





Some Disney fans are doubly furious after the company’s CFO suggested reducing portion sizes of theme park food as a cost-cutting measure, then commented on guest weight as a justification for to joke.

During Wednesday’s quarterly earnings call, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy was asked about how Disney is handling rising inflation.

We have things on the cost of goods side, McCarthy said. And it is interesting. As recently as last week I was talking to our senior parks team about things we could do there. And there are a lot of things worth talking about. We can adjust the suppliers. We can substitute products. We can reduce the portion sizes, which is probably good for some people’s waistlines. The last part of the commentary immediately caught the attention of Disneyland and Disney World fans, who had several reasons to bristle at McCarthys’ suggestions. In a year of shortage in parks, when everything from parking to skip line services has seen its prices rise (while traditional entertainment like fireworks and parades has not returned to the mainstream. pre-pandemic schedules), customers weren’t happy to hear anything else. reduced without corresponding price reduction. Also, many viewed the waist joke as a cheap blow, especially since the vast majority of Disney Parks dining options are hardly of the healthy variety. So, was the big shame now a justification for cutting costs? one person wrote on Twitter. If they really cared about overweight guests, they would offer healthier options, another fan wrote on the Disneyland sub-reddit. What a bunch of BS. The reign of CEO Bob Chapeks has increasingly been marked by cost reductions coupled with price increases, a combination that has not gone unnoticed by fans. At least one study has pointed out that Disney is pulling its most loyal fans out of the parks, which doesn’t seem to bother the company as it targets its spendthrift visitors. Chapek in particular called out the huge increase in revenue brought by Genie Plus, the new Disney Worlds app that charges a fee for each guest to use a fast-track line at attractions.

A third of our guests at Walt Disney World buy the Genie Plus upgrade for $ 15, that is, per guest per day, Chapek said on Wednesday’s call. And this is a very, very material increase for us in per caps, but also in margins. The service is expected to launch at Disneyland very soon, Chapek said.





