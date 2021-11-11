Spurs seek buyer for AT&T Center naming rights





The Valero Center? USAA Arena? What about the Frost Bank land? The home of the San Antonio Spurs is looking for a new business name to hang over the door. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is selling the naming rights to the 20-year-old Eastside arena after its partnership with AT&T ended in the fall of 2022, the entertainment company said Thursday. The Bexar County-owned AT&T center has been home to the Spurs since November 2002. Its games, concerts, shows and special events draw nearly 4 million people each year, according to a press release. SS&E COO Brandon Gayle said in a prepared statement that the company is grateful to AT&T and that the next sponsor will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most important fan bases. passionate and most diverse of all professional sports. AT&T, then known as SBC Communications, purchased the naming rights to the stadium in 2000 as part of a 20-year, $ 41 million deal with Bexar County, SS&E and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo . The telecommunications giant announced earlier this year that it would not extend the contract, worth around $ 2 million per year. AT&T was once one of the largest corporations in San Antonio, but left town 13 years ago for Dallas, where he said he has better flight options at the airport, as well as access to the workforce and partners. It would pay nearly $ 20 million per year for the naming rights to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the Dallas Cowboys play. To find a new sponsor, SS&E contracted with a service company for sports organizations, Legends Global Partnerships. The company will use a data-driven and analytics-driven approach to research potential bidders and negotiate a partnership with a brand that goes far beyond the name on the building. Legends has found branded sponsors for several recently opened sports venues, such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where SoFi is committed to. spend $ 30 million per year for 20 years. SS&E might get a better deal than the first time. The AT&T center underwent a $ 110 million renovation in 2015, which, among other improvements, enlarged seats and installed a hanging video board.

