Actor star Diego Torres Kuri is on the rise, as Bollywood calls it





Diego Torres Kuri is best known for playing Liam in "Mermaid life. "Kuri also had the opportunity to act alongside Steven seagal and the late rapper and actor DMX in "Beyond the law. "During his short but exciting career, DTK has also worked with incredible movie stars, directors and producers including King Bach, Mario Van Peebles, JC and Kian. Diego's passion for acting started in the theater, in his school play, where he initially liked to skip class to go to rehearsals, at home to put on shows for his family and make them laugh. The beginnings of the film industry DTK started working in the Movie industry in 2015 when a friend of his asked him to participate in a short film he was producing and directing. Since then his career has snowballed despite the absence of an agent or manager, he has managed to land many roles in incredible projects, including Liam in the popular web series "Life as a Mermaid", which him gave a lot of credibility in the industry, and the music video for the record-breaking song "Closer" by The Chainsmokers. Working with DMX on "Beyond the Law" was a big deal for Diego as he was a huge fan, he described the opportunity as pure "serendipity". Diego was also very fond of doing commercial work for brands such as Toyota and Hilton Hotels. Project "The mermaid life" While playing in "Life as a Mermaid", DTK was approached by the producer to ask if he wanted to co-direct a special Valentine's Day episode. DTK did not hesitate to take up the challenge; although it was something new to him, he wanted to do it. He said: It gave me a whole new level of respect for directors. Having to be the leader of the project and guiding everyone towards a goal is not an easy task, but it gives you some freedom to create what you want to express. He loved the experience, adding: I have been wanting to start over and have been working on creating my own projects for quite some time now. Diego enjoys all aspects of the creative process and plans to produce and direct his own content in the near future. Bollywood But for now, Bollywood is calling. DTK said: I am getting ready to fly to Mumbai, India to film an upcoming Bollywood movie, I cannot post more information on the project at this time, but it involves some of the biggest stars in cinema in India and incredible talents from all over the world. world. It has been a difficult process due to COVID-19. But now that things are improving, I am ready to take on this new project. I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to enter this new market. I've always dreamed of being an international movie star, and it's definitely a milestone in my career.













