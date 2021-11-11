Eternals’ post-credit scene raised real concerns for this actor





MAJOR SPOILERS FOR MARVEL’S ETERNALS AND MORE MCU CONTENT BELOW The end credits scene of Marvel’s Eternals gave one actor in particular real anxiety about the future of his role in the MCU. Just warning, below are some major spoilers for both Eternals’ end credit scene and at least one other important character in the MCU. The end credits scene in Eternals shows Kit Harington (you know, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones) as a seemingly human version of Dane Whitman AKA Black Knight interacting with an enchanted sword. Before he can touch it, a voice heard offscreen interrupts Harington. The 25 best Marvel villains in the MCU According to director Chlo Zhao, this voice does indeed belong to the day vampire Blade, played by Mahershala Ali. That makes it Blade and Ali’s first “appearance” in the MCU, if you don’t count his role as Cottonmouth in Netflix’s Luke Cage series. And Ali was feeling pretty anxious about the whole process of establishing the revitalized character from a sound booth. Have you seen Eternals? YES NO It was really cool doing that, said Ali Empire . It was scary. Because, you know, you talk before you shoot it. I am quite particular about my choices, like most actors, and therefore having to make choices even with a line, vocally so early on, it gave rise to very real anguish. And that made the job real. It’s like, okay, it’s happening now, you know, and it’s exciting. Despite the anxiety that comes with playing the second version of the character that helped usher in a new era of modern, darker superhero films. This Marvel world is obviously the biggest in cinema, and just to have my little introduction to that starting with Comic Con a few years ago, and now the very first steps in getting into this character’s shoes was special and really cool, says Ali. I can’t wait to go and do more. Ali closed his thoughts on Blade by acknowledging that he hadn’t yet donned any of the character’s iconic clothing, including the leather coat or the sunglasses, but that “we’re getting there. We’re getting closer.” The ending of Eternals goes way beyond a vampire, however. If you’re looking for more spoiler-filled breakdowns about the future of the MCU, we’ve got you covered. Here’s an Eternals writer explaining what a Galactus appearance could mean for the MCU, a full breakdown of Kit Harington’s Black Knight, and a teaser that could mean Thanos’ return. Joseph Knoop is writer / producer / baewalker for IGN.

