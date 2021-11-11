Jerry Douglas, Patriarch John Abbott on “Young & the Restless”, deceased at 88





He was 88 years old.

Douglas was beloved in the soap opera as president of Jabot Cosmetics, a role he began in 1982.

John Abbott, along with his children Jack, Traci, Ashley and Billy made up one of the most famous families in CBS daytime drama.

John Abbott was killed off the show in 2006; Douglas continued to make appearances periodically as the character’s ghost.

He last appeared on the soap opera in 2016. The series paid tribute to Douglas on social media. “Please join us in sending our condolences to the family of Jerry Douglas, known for his longtime role as iconic John Abbott in The Young and the Restless,” a tweet on the verified Twitter account of the daytime drama. . “He will be sadly missed by the Y&R family.” Last month, some of her former partners celebrated her upcoming 89th birthday and actress Lauralee Bell shared a photo of the celebration on her verified Instagram account. “Feel so lucky to have been included in this incredibly special birthday lunch for Jerry Douglas!” Bell wrote in the caption. “Thank you very much @peterbergmanyr and @eileendavidsonofficial! I will always treasure this afternoon.” After news of the death was announced, Bell was one of many to pay tribute to Douglas. “I have been lucky enough to know Jerry since I was young”, she wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes he felt like a father figure (maybe because we all wanted John Abbott to be our dad) and sometimes he reminded me of my dad, but more often with all the events we had, filled with laughter , he was the nicest man and the sweetest friend and I will miss him so much! “ Douglas was born in Massachusetts and his skill at playing football earned him a scholarship to Brandeis University. He gave up on his plans to finish law school to become an actor and studied with Uta Hagen in New York and Jeff Corey in Los Angeles. His first role credited on IMDB.com was a gangster in the movie “Blast of Silence” in 1961. Douglas went on to appear in several television shows and films such as “The Untouchables”, “The Donna Reed Show”, “Gunsmoke”, “Mommie Dearest” and “JFK”. But it was “The Young and the Restless” that made him famous. “On behalf of all of The Young and the Restless society, we extend our deepest condolences to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas”, Anthony Morina, executive producer of “The Young and the Restless”, Deadline said in a statement. “Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume,” added Morina. “Our show was fortunate to have an actor of his caliber join the cast of Y&R and introduce audiences to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to Y&R legacy as Abbott family patriarch John Abbott is still felt to this day. It will be Much regretted. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/11/entertainment/jerry-douglas-dead/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos