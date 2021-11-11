Sanjana Sanghi on her friendship with Ranbir Kapoor





Since the talented Sanjana Sanghi set foot in Bollywood as a child actor in the 2011 film Rock star, she received nothing but praise. Have the opportunity to make his debut in a film which is titled by none other than Ranbir Kapoor is indeed a blessing. So when Sanjana was recently asked in an interview by ETimes about her equation with the heir to the Kapoor clan, she had nothing but great things to say. According to the report, Sanjana, who now ends 10 years in Bollywood, has been a fan of Ranbir since she met him on the set of Rock star. She explained why she connected so well with the Sanju Star. Speaking about Ranbir, Sanjana said: I am definitely a fan of Ranbir. I became his biggest fan when I met him at Dharamshala on the set of Rockstar, as there was an incredible amount of instant comfort, support and encouragement from him throughout. Honestly, it made me feel right at home on the sets. We shared the craziest, sarcastic jokes that only we understood back then, and it’s still the same to this day. I have been in contact; it has been a precious and special bond. Sanjana went on to land a starring role in The Late Sushant Singh Rajputthe 2020 movie Dil Bechara and was highly regarded for its performance. Prior to that, she was also seen in Middle Hindi and Fukrey returns, however, in support roles. The pretty lady now has Om: The inner battle in her kitten. This film will see Aditya Roy Kapoor in the main role with Sanjana. Well, now all I want is to see the young star again sharing screen space with Ranbir, but this time in the lead role. She deserves it after all!

