“One in a million BBC actor Reiss Jarvis, 21, killed alongside driver in tragic crash
Tributes were paid to a talented and kind actor who was killed in a horror crash in Oldham.
Reiss Jarvis tragically died in the crash on Huddersfield Road in Delph at around 8:40 p.m. last night (Wednesday).
The 21-year-old was a passenger in a Mazda 3 that was driving along the road before exiting the pavement and hitting a tree, police said.
The driver of the car – a 34-year-old man – also tragically lost his life in the accident.
Tributes have now poured in for Reiss, who starred in a drama that aired on the BBC.
The MEN understands he starred in the 2017 crime drama Murdered for being different , which is based on the murder of 20-year-old Sophie Lancaster in Rossendale.
He played Michael Gorman in the series.
Floral tributes were placed at the scene of the tragedy today, as several of Reiss’ friends were shown to be shocked at the loss of the young actor.
Speaking to MEN , his friend Kieran Ackers called Reiss “one in a million”.
He said: “I’ve known him for years. My mom moved when I was younger and without him I wouldn’t have had anywhere to go, he put a roof over my head.
He didn’t deserve this. He was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. It is only the best that is won.
He was one in a million. There was only one Reiss Jarvis – the legend.
“He was loved by so many and hated by no one. He was my best friend, my right arm.
Another friend of Reiss’ Stevie-Leigh Henderson said he was incredibly talented.
He was truly a caring soul who illuminated every room he entered, “he said.
He was incredibly talented and he had such a great personality that everyone attracted.
There really was no one like him.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident last night.
Huddersfield Road was cordoned off until the early hours of this morning as crash investigation work was carried out at the scene.
Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.
GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit Police Sgt. Neil Pennington said: “Very sadly two people have lost their lives as a result of this collision and our hearts go out firmly to their loved ones as they begin to deal with this tragic news.
“A full investigation is underway as we piece together what happened both during and before this collision and we appeal to anyone who may have information or images, whether it is video surveillance, cell phone or on-board camera, please contact us. “
A GMFRS spokesperson said: “At 8:43 pm on November 10, 2021, two fire engines from Oldham and Mossley, and a technical response unit with an assistive device from Ashton-under-Lyne, witnessed a traffic accident involving a vehicle on Huddersfield Road. , Delph, Oldham.
“There were two victims and the fire department used a hose reel, specialized cutting equipment, rope rescue equipment and a winch to extract a victim from the vehicle.
“The crews were there for over five hours.”
A balloon release was held to celebrate Reiss’s life tonight in Ash Square, Greenacres.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4741 or 101 citing incident 2878 of 11/10/21.
Alternatively, the details can be transmitted via the LiveChat function to www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
