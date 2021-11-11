Paul Rudd, “the sexiest man in the world” in 2021, active in Dutchess





A Dutchess County resident has been named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2021. Paul Rudd, actor, co-owner of Samuel’s confectionery in Rhinebeck and an active member of the North Dutchess community, received the annual honor this week. And, neighboring businesses took the opportunity to congratulate and mock. Rudd himself has backed down about his inclusion on an annual “sexiest” people list, which includes George Clooney, Idris Elba and The Rock. “I have sufficient awareness to know that when people hear that I will be chosen for this, they will say, ‘What? “” The people of Ruddtold. Interview 2019:Samuel’s Sweet Shop, owned by Rudd, Morgan, Burton and others, turns 25 Fundraising:‘Ghost Stories’, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton, raises $ 140,000 The 52-year-old husband and father of two teenagers is a frequent sight for those who visit Samuel’s, as he and his wife, Julie, co-owners with actor couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, among others. Congratulations poured in for Rudd, who has starred in films such as “Ant-Man,” “Clueless,” and “Role Models,” from his fellow business owners: “We just want to take a moment to congratulate shop friend ANT-MAN on being named the sexiest @peopleMagazines Ant Alive We knew you could do it buddy. You have much better hair than Thor!” Megabrain Comics & Arcade owners tweeted at Rhinebeck. “Congratulations Paul Rudd and sorry again for this time Brian played Metallica’s worst record the whole time you were in the store,” the folks at Darkside Records tweeted to Poughkeepsie. And from Oblong Books to Rhinebeck, came this, “We’re Paul Rudds Bookstore, does that make us sexy by association?” Rudd also participated in the “Ghost Stories” event hosted by Burton Morgan to raise funds for Astor Services for Children and Families in Rhinebeck. And during the pandemic, Rudd, Morgan and Burton Morgan stepped up to help local businesses by painting birdhouses for an auction to benefit the Rhinebeck Responds Small Grants Fund. Rudd even painted on his birdhouse the character of Ant-Man that he plays in Marvel Universefilms. Next up for Rudd is the Apple TV + series “The Shrink Next Door” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. Or you can just see it behind the candy counter at Samuel’s Sweet Shop. “When I think of myself, I see myself as a husband and a father, as I am,” he told People. “I spend time with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I love the most.” Karen Croke is the feature editor for lohud.com and poughkeepsiejournal.com. Find my stories here.Contact me at [email protected]

