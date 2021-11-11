Sara Ali Khan accepts pao samosa with smile, fan says: “Amrita Singh raised a good kid. Watch | Bollywood

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media, Sara can be seen accepting a packet of pao samosa from a fan.

As they left together after a meeting, Vicky busied herself with trying to find her car. The paparazzi then focused their attention on Sara, who greeted them with her signature namaste.

A fan approached Sara in her car and offered her a package of pao samosa, wrapped in a newspaper. Sara said, Chalo de he do (Alright, give it to me). “The fan responded, Samosa Pao.” Sara then thanked the fan.

+

Fans praised Sara on Instagram for her politeness. One person wrote, Sara is one of the most humble of Bollywood stars. She always welcomes her fans with so much love. Even though she hasn’t made a big Bollywood blockbuster yet, she has surely won a lot of hearts with these gestures. Amrita raised a good child. Another said, Hehe, she’s the sweetest. Another said: Her love for food is always visible, this girl is so sweet. “

Read more: Sara Ali Khan laughs as paparazzi ask Vicky Kaushal about marriage to Katrina Kaif. To concern

Last month it was announced that Sara and Vicky will be working together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming project. Laxman has directed films such as Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will next be seen in Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Vicky will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic about Sam Manekshaw, who was the leader of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.