Who is Kym Douglas? Meet the late actor Jerry Douglas Wife





The young and the restlessActor Jerry Douglas passed away at the age of 88 on November 9, 2021. His family have revealed that he suffered from a brief, unknown illness before his death. Jerry is survived by his second wife,Kym douglas, and her three children Jod, Hunter and Avra. Jerry played the role of John Abbott in nearly 900 episodes of The young and the restless from 1982. He also had roles in Impossible mission, The Incredible Hulk, Greatest American Hero and Quiet but deadly. The TV star also released a musical album titled The best is yet to come in 2007. Mandatory Creed Jim Ruymen / UPI / Shutterstock The movie legend is said to have celebrated his 89th birthday on November 12. He gathered for an early birthday celebration with hisYoung and restlesscostars in October. On Twitter, Kym began responding to tributes from fans and posts from costars about the legacy left by her late husband. She shared that she was heartbroken over Jerry’s passing. The lifestyle and beauty expert has been accompanying Jerry since the age of 22. Jerry was first married to the late actress Arlene Martel from 1962 to 1973. She was best known for her roles inThe twilight zoneandBattlestar Galactica. The couple had two children together. He then met Kym while they were both working at the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon in 1983. Kym had pursued a career in television since the age of 16. Upon meeting him for the first time, Kym asked if Jerry would be open for an interview at the event. He agreed on one condition: she had to go to dinner with him. The couple fell in love and got married two years later. They welcomed a son, Hunter, who frequently appears in his mother’s Instagram photos. The Douglas family loved spending time together. Jerry insists on having dinner with the family and every Sunday we have a family night out, Kym said.Woman Worldin December 2020. It feeds our spirits and keeps us connected! Kym and Jerry were side by side throughout their 36-year marriage. She has become a regular on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing some of her favorite beauty products with the host and the audience. Like her husband, Kym appeared in the soap opera Love glory and beauty. TheHome & FamilyThe host was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. After undergoing a double mastectomy and 18 weeks of chemotherapy, she beat the cancer. Kym started to share her wellness journey on her ownwebsite, inspiring others in similar situations. I don’t take a single day for granted, she wrote. I realize that every year and every day is a gift that we must accept and share with those we love.

