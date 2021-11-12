Chinese box office revenue still on track to beat the US in 2021 Quartz





The worst of the pandemic and its lockdowns appear to be over for Hollywood like many theaters in the United States and Canada are open for business again. The industry’s box office has grown significantly each quarter, thanks to improved immunization levels and an increasingly attractive film roster, Adam Aron, CEO of the AMC movie channel, said at a conference call with analysts and investors this week. But despite the ongoing recovery of its box office fortunes, the United States has yet to regain its top spot in global box office revenue. This position now belongs to China, which defeated the United States for the first time. in 2020 (pdf), thanks in part to earlier, more strict containments and covid-19 measures, which have led to reopenings of cinemas in 2020. China’s theatrical box office grossed $ 3 billion last year, down from its $ 9.3 billion in 2019(pdf), but still better than the United States, which fell to around $ 2.2 billion in 2020 from $ 11.4 billion the year before. Hollywood seeks edge as studios strive to compete with new Chinese dominance Based on recent data, some major US movie chains are optimistic that audiences will return to pre-pandemic levels. October 2021 admission revenue was almost 90% of October 2019 admission revenue levels, AMC CFO Sean Goodman said on the call. However, analysts’ forecasts put China firmly on top of box office revenue as 2021 draws to a close. Currently, China will account for 34% of global box office revenue, with the United States claiming just 22%, according to Gower Street Analytics. projections. And while the forecast reflects the prevailing trends, there is still the unknown success factor that films can offer, sometimes resulting in unexpected financial gains. For example, the 2020s The invisible Man, a movie based on well-worn material and starring actor Elisabeth Moss, best known for her television work, delivered a fully remixed version of the story, resulting in a solid 143 million dollars despite his skinny $ 7 million budget. Hollywood still has a chance to challenge the box office trends of 2021 if one of the many major films to come also manages to tap into the hearts and bank accounts of moviegoers. Among the list of films that have not yet been released in theaters are Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix Resurrections, and The man of kings. Any of these reliable franchises, as well as West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s remake of a classic musical could drastically cut revenue over the next few months and give Hollywood the 2021 happy ending it is hoping for. I’m pretty optimistic about what’s going to happen as the covid drop and we’re starting to come out and move around again, Aron said. I think you’re going to see a rebirth of an exclusive theatrical window.

