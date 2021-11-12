Where to go, what to do in November





If you would like to submit your event, send an email to [email protected] The wall that heals A scaled-down version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, will be on display November 11-14 at Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The Healing Wall will be open 24 hours a day, although 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily is reserved for Vietnamese veterans and their families. The opening day is 2:30 p.m. On November 11, November 12 at 6 p.m. is a candlelight service. Rolling Thunder will be doing a “Missing Man Table” presentation at noon on November 13th. At 12:30 p.m. on November 14, there will be a closing ceremony. For more information or to volunteer, visit twthmidtn.org, contact 615-900-9700 or [email protected] Orchestra concert The Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra will perform their annual Veterans Day concert at 7 p.m. on November 12 at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Tickets start at $ 25 and can be purchased at tnphil.org/tickets/. The Christmas concert is scheduled for December 10. Tickets are available. Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Hop Springs Beer Park, 6794 John Bragg Highway in Murfreesboro, presents A World Turning: Fleetwood Mac Tribute on stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 13. The ticket price for the show for all ages is $ 15. Buy online at eventbrite.com or at the door. Inauguration of the greenhouse From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 15, Greenhouse Ministries is hosting a street fair to celebrate the grand opening of its new premises and shelters, located at the corner of State and Academy streets. There will be entertainment, food trucks, street performances, games, crafts and building tours. Tickets are $ 25 and the price includes a t-shirt. Visit serremin.kindful.com/e/street-fair to buy. You can also purchase individual or large ticket orders at the Garden Patch thrift store, 309 S. Spring St. in Murfreesboro. For more information or to purchase group ticket orders, email [email protected] For details, call 615-494-0499. The story continues Art studio Tour The Stones River Craft Association is holding its annual Art Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-21 at various art studios in Rutherford County. See artists at work and browse unique gifts for the special someone on your list. Visit artstudiotour.org/ for a map of participating studios. Free entry. Contact journalist Nancy DeGennaro at [email protected] Follow the news of the restaurants by joining Good Eats in the ‘Boro (and beyond) on Facebook and follow Murfreesboro eats on TikTok. This article originally appeared in the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Entertainment: Where to go, what to do in November

