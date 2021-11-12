Entertainment
Antim Mahima Makwana Actress Says She Was The Only Member In Her Family To Make Money At 10 Years Old | Bollywood
Actress Mahima Makwana, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Antim, has revealed that she started working at the age of 10.
Mahima Makwana, who started her career in the television industry, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth alongside actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In an interview, Mahima revealed that she started working very young and was the sole breadwinner.
In an interview with IndiaToday.com, Mahima said she started auditioning at the age of 10. She said, I have no regrets because this is my own trip. I recognize all the mistakes I have made, all the lessons I have learned and all the experiences I have had. I did not have an easy trip. It was a huge task to start working at the age of 10 and to be the only member of the family to make any money, while making my job my passion. But my eyes were on the goal and I knew that one day I would make it to the big screen.
Read more: Went to audition for Antim with great trepidation: Mahima Makwana
Mahima added: When I first started working I knew it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I also come from a family where I have a single parent so life was not easy. It hit me long before it should have, but it also made me who I am today. Yes, I missed the school and college training days of my life, but I think it all happened for a reason.
Mahima has appeared in soap operas such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke (201215), Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (201718), Mariam Khan (201819) and Shubharambh (201920). She made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2017 with Venkatapuram. In 2019, she made her digital debut with Rangbaaz Season 2 on Zee 5.
