Utah moviegoers can see free movies and get discounts on 2022 Sundance Film Festival tickets

Utah residents can attend free screenings during the Sundance Film Festival 2022, both in person and online, in a new program called Local Lens.

Robert redford Sundance Institute, the non-profit arts group that runs the festival, announced the locals-only program on Thursday. The program also includes free screenings for students and discounted ticket packages.

The Institute also announced Thursday which sites in Park City and Salt Lake City will screen films during the festival as it reverts to an in-person format after going virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they were aiming for a tighter seating plan, with four cinemas generally open for the festival not slated for use in 2022. The institute previously announced that the festival will release around 80 feature films, more than the 73 that were screened during the online session. -only 2021 program but less than the 120 or so titles that played at the festival each year before the pandemic.

Our filmmakers appreciate and appreciate the chance to get to know our local festival community up close, festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement. We’re excited that this year this is possible both in person and online, giving the Utahns a fantastic range of options in how they choose to participate.

Jackson announced earlier this year that all in-person attendees at the Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort venues must prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and must wear masks at all indoor venues.

Utahns wishing to attend Sundance are encouraged to register online, at festival.sundance.org, for regular updates when full titles and times are announced.

Free screenings planned:

Residents of Summit and Salt Lake counties will be able to attend free screenings during the festival. There will be one free screening each at the Park City Library and Redstone Theaters on Thursday, January 27, and one each on January 27 and Friday, January 28 at the Grand Theater in Salt Lake City. The times and titles of the films will be announced at the end of December, after the publication of the festival program.

The Best of Fest screenings, scheduled for Sunday, January 30, will also be free for Utah residents, two at the Eccles Theater in Park City and two at the Grand. The films presented during these screenings will be chosen from the winners of the festivals, which will be announced on January 28.

And Utah residents can watch movies for free from their homes on the Sundances online portal, one on Saturday, January 22 (the festival opening weekend) and one on Saturday, January 29, among the winners.

Sundance is also giving Utah high school students the chance to see three free screenings of feature films or short film programs, with conversations to follow with the artists who made them. Student screenings will take place online. Teachers of students in grades 9 to 12 can get more information by emailing [email protected]

How to get tickets:

Utah residents will have a brief window, Dec. 17 through Jan. 3, to purchase the Salt Lake City Ticket Package valid for 10 in-person tickets for screenings at all Salt Lake City venues with a $ 20 discount. %, or $ 400 per package.

After January 3, the price drops to $ 500. The package also includes the Explorer Pass, which provides online access to New Frontier, Indie Episodic and short films.

Starting Wednesday, January 26, the Utahns will also get a 25% reduction of $ 15 instead of $ 20 for single tickets for all in-person screenings during the second half of the festival, January 26-30. The discount is valid for four tickets per person, subject to availability.

The institute announced that seven theaters and two non-theatrical venues will be in operation in Park City for the festival, as well as four theaters and two non-theatrical venues in Salt Lake City, as well as the only theater in the Sundance complex.

The following cinemas will be used:

Broadway Center Cinemas (two screens), 111 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City.

Eccles Theater, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City.

Egyptian theater, 328 Main Street, Park City.

The Grand Theater, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City.

Holiday Village Cinemas, 1776 Park Ave., Park City.

Library Center Theater, 1225 Park Ave., Park City.

Theater of the Place du Prospecteur, 2175 Sidewinder Drive, Park City.

Ray Theater, 1768 Park Ave., Park City.

Redstone Cinemas, 6030 Market St., Park City.

Rose Wagner Center for the Performing Arts, 138 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City.

SLC Library Theater, 210 E. 400 South, Salt Lake City.

Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance.

Missing from the list are four traditional Sundance screening venues: the Tower Theater in Salt Lake City, which is under renovation, and three pop-up venues in Park City: MARC (formerly the Racquet Club), Park Avenue Theater ( formerly the Yarrow) and the Temple Theater (in the Temple Har Shalom synagogue).

The four non-theatrical rooms:

The job, 950 Iron Horse Drive, Park City (next to Walgreens on Park Avenue) open January 21-25.

Festival Lounge at Copper Common, 111 E. 300 South (near the entrance to Broadway Center Cinemas), Salt Lake City open January 21-29.

The lodge of filmmakers, Elks Building, 550 Main St. (second floor), Park City, open January 21-25.

The Queer Lounge at Twist, 32 Exchange Place, Salt Lake City, open January 21-29.