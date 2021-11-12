“Ek Ladka or Ek Ladki Dost Ho Sakte Hain” proves these famous celebrities in the Bollywood industry





Love is friendship and without friendship there is no love… A boy and a girl can never be friends because love comes between them. You must have heard a lot of such dialogue in many successful Bollywood movies. It is often said about the friendship of a boy and a girl that they cannot be good friends for long and they fall in love. It has also been shown in many movies that two people who call each other after friends fall in love. Although there are many Bollywood stars who have proven this thing wrong in real life. These stars are very good friends to each other





There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities who have girlfriends and their connections are very good. These stars are often seen together on the occasion of happiness and sorrow and their friendship is greatly appreciated. So let us introduce you to some of these Bollywood friends. Preity Zinta-Salman Khan: Bollywood Dimple Girl Preity Zinta has a great friendship with everyone in the industry. Although his friendship with the actors is considered very good compared to the actresses. Preity and Salman are very good friends. Not only Salman, but Preity has a good friendship with the entire Khan family. Sohail Khan simply calls Preity after Zinta. On several occasions, Preity and Salman have been seen expressing their friendship. Chahrukh Kajol Shahrukh Khan-Kajol: Everyone is aware of the on-screen chemistry of Shahrukh and Kajol. Whenever the two got together onscreen, their chemistry set the screen on fire. Although in real life the two are very good friends. Kajol says she’s the only actress who can pull Shah Rukh’s cheeks and fans love their adorable bond. Varun and Ali Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt: Varun and Alia are star children and both made their debut with the movie Student Of The Year. In real life, the two are very good friends with each other. While fans love their couple on screen, in real life the bitter and sweet conversations between the two show just how strong their friendship is. Karan and glitter Karan Johar-Twinkle Khanna: Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are considered to be good friends with each other. Twinkle never hesitates to make fun of Karan Johar. At the same time, Karan also feels very comfortable with Twinkle. Fans love the fun chemistry of the two. Shahrukh Khan-Juhi Chawla: Shahrukh’s pairing with Juhi Chawla was also very popular on screen. At the same time, the two are also very good friends in real life. Shahrukh and Juhi are partners of the IPL team, while Juhi Chawla also appeared when Aryan was released on bail. It shows how much of a good friendship they have.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/ek-ladka-or-ek-ladki-dost-ho-sakte-hain-proves-these-famous-celebs-of-bollywood-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos