Groups sue DEQ for refusing to enforce law on bad mining actors

Three tribal groups and several conservation organizations filed a lawsuit against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality this week for failing to enforce a state law that prohibits future opportunities for any entity that does not clean up the areas. existing mining sites.

The lawsuit, filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court, explains why the president and CEO of Helca Mining Company, Phillips S. Baker Jr., meets the definition of a bad actor, business or a business leader who degraded part of the state, but refuses to clean it up and why DEQ was wrong to reverse four years of legal action to hold Baker accountable under the Montana law bad actors.

Currently, the Hecla Mining Company is proposing to dig copper and silver mines under Cabinet Mountain Wilderness. Other companies have had the project on the drawing board for 30 years, but it only became successful after Hecla bought it for $ 30 million in 2016.

Then, in October 2017, six conservation groups, supported by the Fort Belknap Indian community, alerted DEQ that Baker is subject to Montana’s bad actor clause. Ironically, this is one of the reasons Montana has such a clause.

Prior to becoming president of Hecla in 2001, Baker was the senior financial manager of Pegasus Gold, Inc. for four years before declaring bankruptcy in 1998 and was vice president and director of four subsidiaries of Montana Pegasus Gold.

After declaring bankruptcy, Pegasus Gold defaulted on reclamation of the Zortman-Landusky, Beal Mountain and Basin Creek cyanide heap-leach gold mines, forcing Montana taxpayers to take on clean-up responsibilities. the company.

Federal and state agencies have spent more than $ 50 million trying to clean up the Zortman-Landusky mines, which have permanently contaminated the water at the Fort Belknap reserve in northeastern Montana. The DEQ has predicted that the water treatment, which is to continue indefinitely, will cost Montanais more than $ 2 million annually.

This environmental disaster and others led the Montana legislature in 2001 to pass the Bad Actor Clause of the Montanas Metal Mine Reclamation Act, which prohibits companies whose reclamation efforts have not been completed or their managers to start new mining projects. Former Republican Governor Judy Martz signed the bipartisan bill.

Baker argued that as a financial agent he had no say in Pegasus’ mining operations, so the law should not apply to him.

After Hecla sued DEQ to challenge the bad actors’ claims, DEQ counterattacked in March 2018 to ensure the law applied. In May, more than three years later, District Court Judge Mike Menahanruled that DEQ has the powerto enforce the Bad Actors Act against Baker and his Idaho-based company, paving the way for the DEQ to make a decision.

However, a few months later, the Gianforte administration announced that it would not enforce the bad actor provision. Wednesday’s lawsuit claiming DEQ violated the bad actor provision and Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment was the group’s response, after announcing plans to sue in mid-September.

The groups also delivered a petition with more than 3,000 names to Gov. Greg Gianfortes’s office, calling on the governor to order the DEQ to apply state law.

Tribal plaintiffs include the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee. Conservation groups include Earthworks, Clark Fork Coalition, Rock Creek Alliance, Montana Trout Unlimited, Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund, Save Our Cabinets, and the Cabinet Resource Group.

It is hard to imagine how the DEQ’s about-face on the application of the wrong actors is serving the Montanians or part of the decades-long work to clean up and restore waterways and landscapes damaged by mining, said Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition. By stepping back, DEQ invites mining history to repeat itself and communities, taxpayers and clean water will pay the price.

The CSKT joined the lawsuit because tribal members have treaty rights to use the Cabinet Mountains for hunting, fishing, and cultural activities, which could be curtailed if the mines pollute or diminish land prices. water and aquifers. Some fear that if one of the two proposed mines draws as much groundwater as expected in its application of the right to water, waterways in and around the wilderness could become dangerously low.

The Cabinet Mountains hold an important position in the relationship between the Ksanka people and all of creation, said Vernon Finley of the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and a member of the Confederate Salish and Kootenai Tribes. The bad actor law is the best way to hold people accountable. for trying to heal the wounds inflicted on nature. Simply releasing someone from responsibility is allowing them to start over and that is unforgivable.

