Academy Museum hopes to shed light on Hollywood history and dramatize founders’ role – deadline

It was a massive opening, and Hollywood loves grandiose concept openings, dotted with stars and well over budget. The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally complete and major industry players have paid tribute to it and have scrutinized its exhibits.

But they also reflected on the key question that has hovered over the museum since its inception: what story should it tell?

From the outset, the museum’s authors made it clear that they did not want to present a chronological history of the film industry, with its fables and quirks. The museum wouldn’t be a recreation of, say, Neal Gabler ‘s An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood.

The result: Industry valuations appear to play out on two levels. Official Hollywood is grateful that diverse and creative voices such as Spike Lee and Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki are given significant billing. But unofficial Hollywood has questions: where are great artists like Fred Astaire and Charlie Chaplin? Or Samuel Goldwyn and Irving Thalberg? Or MGM?

Besides, where are the “founders” that Gabler wrote about?

Where are “the Jews”?

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Civic dedication and opening, September 30

Michael Cieply / Deadline



The intelligent and savvy president of the museum, Bill Kramer, is keenly aware of the nuances at play here, but has resisted any involvement in the debate about them. After leading the institution through the troubled tides of awakening, he and his staff quietly design a series of rotating exhibits and programs aimed at solving what many believe to be his selective amnesia. There will be over 100 screenings and programs by January which, as Kramer notes, will include films from It’s a wonderful life To Black Panther. “Hollywood blockbuster is a vital part of our history,” observes Kramer. “We are as much about education and discovery as we are about showcasing all aspects of the entertainment industry. “

New rotating exhibits are planned, representing what museum staff call “the classic era” – the great studio films. It is understood (but not yet announced) that there will be significant programs built around the careers of Thalberg and Lew Wasserman – in short, the seemingly overlooked power actors. Other programs could be built around disciplines like dance, starring Astaire and Gene Kelly.

There will also be in-depth reviews of Mexican cinema and Afghan filmmakers. The contributions of female composers to cinema will be analyzed. USC’s film program will benefit from a major performance with producer-editor Mary Sweeney and Jonas Kaplan, a neuroscientist, developing their interdisciplinary work (he directs the Brain and Creativity Institute at USC).

Will all of this calm the skeptics? The strong academic presence and diversity of the museum impressed some members of the community, but also baffled some younger visitors. Sam Wasson, who wrote The big goodbye, about the manufacture of Chinese district, skeptically points to the content and location of the Citizen Kane display next to Real women have curves with his impending America Ferrera plan. And there are concerns about aroused lectures: animated exhibits are more about racism than the Disney universe, while the treatment of from north to north-west embraces lessons on Native American oppression.

“Why did important Hollywood pioneers remain on the cutting room floor,” asks Sharon Rosen Leib, former Assistant Attorney General of California and descendant of Sol M. Wurtzel, one of the Fox pioneers .

“Is the museum more about guilt than history? asks a former studio manager who prefers to remain anonymous.

The museum’s posthumous cancellation policy is evident in the absence of many legendary personalities. Louis B. Mayer is only cited as the founder of the Academy, with quick reference to allegations regarding his treatment of Judy Garland.

Mary Pickford wrote of Hollywood: “If you make mistakes, there is always another chance for you. The co-founder of United Artists was not so lucky at the museum.

The guiding fraternity has a lively but confusing presence at the museum. Lee’s professional success in “creative control” is heralded, but Alfred Hitchcock’s not. Lee also “owns” a corner of the gift shop called Spike’s Joint, kissing a Jackie Robinson jersey and a portrait of Toni Morrison.

The museum being the creation of the Motion Picture Academy, what do its members think of their creation? The main leaders, famous for their chatter, observed the cone of silence – perhaps understandably given the uninvited noise that periodically enveloped the Academy. “The museum is worthy of the films themselves,” said Dawn Hudson, its CEO, although that claim itself may be controversial given the Oscar’s well-heralded conflict between the art and the film business, reflected by record television ratings.

As a longtime member of the Academy, I personally applaud Kramer’s skillful navigation through the perilous lanes. On the other hand, I’m bound to be a semi-prisoner of the industry’s past. When I first came to California as a New York Times journalist, I have enjoyed my in-depth encounters with Jack Warner, David O. Selznick, Sam Goldwyn and Walt Disney as well as with filmmakers and artists such as Hitchcock, Stanley Donen, Mel Brooks and Astaire.

They were brilliant storytellers and lively rascals. The museum officially recognizes their accomplishments, but not their showmanship.