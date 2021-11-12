Soccer Mommy showcases his virtuoso guitar skills at First Avenue – The Minnesota Daily

Sophie Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, is credited with playing guitar on her two critical acclaimed albums. No one can truly understand how well deserved this credit is without attending one of his live shows, as evidenced by his Sunday concert at First Avenue.

Last year, the 24-year-old New York University dropout released her second studio album, Color Theory, a highly anticipated sequel to her 2018 escape, Clean. Soccer Mommys’ early days earned him a place in the squads alongside some of the biggest names in guitar music: Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, Wilco, and more. Since Color Theory only elevated her independent celebrity status, it surely would have done the same and would have been a regular festival in any year without COVID-19.

Instead, Color Theory arrived on February 28, 2020, just weeks before the concept of person in person vanished indefinitely. This fall finally got audiences to nod their heads with the album in packed halls, albeit in a mask and vaxxed against a disease barely familiar with the world when music first hit streaming services.

Almost all of the songs played on Sunday were based on color theory, but with the pleasant surprise of a small editorial from the band: two back-up guitarists, a drummer, and a keyboardist (who also occasionally played guitar).

After an audible adjustment session before the curtain was drawn, Soccer Mommy circled the drain, his biggest hit to date, at the start of the performance.

From there, the Nashvillian would bow her head between each song and spend a minute or two tuning her precious instrument, even switching between an acoustic guitar and an electric guitar, one of which was sparkling pink.

Sometimes Soccer Mommy would try to have a casual conversation with the crowd, usually just something basic, along the lines to check out the merch station or it’s been a while since Minneapolis. With each delivery of these lines by heart, an enthusiastic audience member would respond with a, We love you Soccer Mommy!

More often than not, however, the focus was only on preparing the strings. Once she was ready, Soccer Mommy unceremoniously began her next song, his fingers confidently ripping through the instrumentals. The moderate little conversation hinted that she knew the guitar would speak for itself.

Nonetheless, critics often point to Soccer Mommys’ singing talent in their rave reviews. The way she uses pop melodies as tools to recall universal truths learned from past relationships puts her alongside contemporaries like Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail, in a cohort of moody indie rock, young responses to the legacy of Taylor Swift.

The lyrics of Soccer Mommys are so incisive and important to his artistry that it came as a surprise when it was often difficult to understand which words were being sung. Fortunately, it’s the virtuoso guitar skills that usually cloud vocals. Exploding over the gigantic speakers of First Aves, the Soccer Mommys ensemble and its solo tracks played much louder than a bustling college bar on game day, a screening of Dune in theaters or Kesha’s recent performance at The Armory (my main points of reference.)

Watching people in a concert crowd is always great fun. As you might expect, this one brought out white men in man’s buns, college girls in Converse, and flannel-clad 20+ of all genders.

Sweeping the crowd also seemed a little more stimulated with concern than interest this time around. After music fans, especially those of Soccer Mommys age or younger, spent their weekends learning about the Friday tragedy at Travis Scotts Hapless Astroworld Festival, it was impossible not to monitor security guards, security protocols and crowd control. The fact that all three are visibly present should come as no surprise, not only because Soccer Mommy and Travis Scott share very little in common on a personal, aesthetic or sonic level, but also because of the practicality found in them. words of the first. Soccer Mommy doesn’t suffer fools.

The penultimate entry was Your Dog, a highlight of Soccer Mommys’ early days, known for its brutal opening, I Don’t Want To Be Your F-King Dog. The line is the most famous of the Soccer Mommys and they made it clear on Sunday night, with the help of almost everyone in attendance. The same pragmatic attitude that we find in those moments, words characterized the evening. Soccer Mommys’ stage presence does not dwell on audience engagement overload or any other circumstance. The guitarist, who also happens to be a talented singer-songwriter, has spent her time on stage focusing on nothing but the task at hand: practicing her craft satisfactorily.