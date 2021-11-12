Wesley Snipes shows his support for MCU Blade actor Mahershala Ali





In a new Twitter post, original Blade actor Wesley Snipes expresses his support for Mahershala Ali, the star of the MCU’s upcoming reboot.

Wesley Snipes expresses support for Mahershala Ali, set to star in upcoming MCU Blade movie. The first one Blade, starring Snipes, was released in 1998 and tells the story of a half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter. Considered by many fans to have paved the way for the MCU’s current success, the film’s popularity led to two sequels, Blade II in 2002 and Blade trinity in 2004. Blade: the seriespremiered in 2006 on Spike with Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones in the title role, but it was canceled after only one season. It was announced in 2019 that Blade is reportedly back on the big screen in a new film with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali taking the lead role. Bassam Tariq, director of Mughal Mowgli, was advertised to perform with a script by HBOWatchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in filming and production is now scheduled to begin on the film in July 2022. Other than Ali, no other actor has been announced for the film.. VIDEO SESSION OF THE DAY Related: How Black Knight Is Connected To Blade In a new Twitter post, snipe responded to a fan who wished Ali luck with the role but expressed doubt that he would be able to outdo Snipes. “he will do greatSnipes said, including a prayer hands emoji. Check out Snipes’ tweet below: With the role of Blade Being as iconic as he is, it’s a beautiful sign of good faith that Snipes has shown his support for Ali. The snipes were arguably a large part of the reason why the Blade the movies worked and were so popular with fans, so Ali has big shoes to fill. While Ali’s acting skills have been showcased in recent films like Moonlightand Green book,it remains to be seen whether the actor will be able to capture the smooth, yet brutal physicality of the role in the same way Snipes did. Considering the first three Blade movies were rated hard-R, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming PG-13 version of Blade prices. Kevin Feige said earlier this year that Deadpool 3 is the only R-rated Marvel project in development, which means that, even if Ali kills him in the role Snipes thinks he will, many fans will be disappointed if he misses the brutal violence and strong language that he will. ‘they expect a Blade movie. That said, the fact that the Blade character is portrayed by an actor of Ali’s caliber and exists in the MCU alongside other beloved Marvel characters might be enough to make up for the lack of an R rating. are still clear at this stage regarding Blade and more will likely be revealed in the coming months (if production on the film does indeed kick off in 2022), but for now, it’s reassuring to know that Ali has Snipes’ blessing. More: How Wesley Snipes’ Original Daywalker Could Return In Blade Source: Wesley snipes/ Twitter Captain America: Civil War’s alternate ending would have ruined the movie (and Infinity War)

About the Author Ryan northrup

(134 articles published)

Ryan Northrup is a freelance writer for Screen Rant and a movie lover. Whether it’s the latest release from Marvel, the hottest new Netflix series, or a small indie movie, Ryan loves to tell stories and write about it! Much like Dewey Finn of School of Rock, who thinks that “a good rock show can change the world”, Ryan believes that a good story can do the same. A graduate of the Vancouver Film School screenwriting program, Ryan doesn’t just love writing about movies and TV, he loves writing his own! Ryan is currently working with a Canadian producer to bring an original feature film to life. More from Ryan Northrup

