Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make New York red carpet appearance to honor veterans
In the years that followed Meghan markle and Prince harry moved to the United States, the once common sight of the couple in formal wear has become increasingly rare. But on Wednesday night, the Duke and Duchess made a spectacular royal entrance to Manhattan’s Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum for their Salute to Freedom gala, nodding to the UK’s Remembrance Day traditions by donning poppy-shaped pins.
In a red dress designed by Wes gordon for Carolina Herrera and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos, Meghan stopped by to speak to the winners on the red carpet. According to The HuffPost, she even stopped by to talk to another Northwestern University alumnus, who was surprised she did some scouting before arriving at the event. Later, she told a participant: I am still proud of my husband.
The annual Intrepid Museums Gala honors extraordinary leadership on behalf of veterans and raises funds for museum educational programs for students and military personnel. In front of a crowd that included the recipient of the Salute Award Bob pittman by iHeartMedia and rock star Jon Bon Jovi, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to veterans, Harry delivered a speech with a speech that made some jokes about his experiences in America. Last week I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, he said. What do you mean to live the American dream!
He also spoke about his two periods of service in Afghanistan. My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful to the people I have served with, wherever we are in the world, he said. I served 10 years in the military, including two stints in Afghanistan, one as a CAF on the ground and in the dust with some of you, another as an Apache helicopter pilot in the airs, supporting you and speaking with you. Nothing was more precious than the time I was able to spend with my soldiers in a shell scratch, eat an MRE in the back of a tank, fly a mission above me knowing that those in below were safer, or made to laugh when needed most.
He also mentioned his experiences volunteering with veterans after his move. I have lived in the United States for almost two years now, he said. I must say that witnessing your support for all those who put themselves in danger to defend our freedoms and freedoms is remarkable and extremely respected. It reminds me of the deep reverence we British people have for our military as well.
This week, Meghan and Harry are visiting New York, just weeks after a tour in September that saw them meet the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, and governor Kathy Hochul, and attend a roundtable on vaccine equity. On Tuesday, Meghan was the featured guest of the New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she discussed her recent efforts to lobby politicians on behalf of extended paid leave for caregivers. This is one of those issues that is neither red nor blue, she said. It sets us up for economic growth and success, but it also just allows people to have this very sacred time with their families.
On the same day, Harry spoke at an online disinformation panel hosted by Wired magazine, where he mentioned that he had been in contact with the CEO of Twitters Jack Dorsey prior to the January 6 riots in the United States Capitol. Jack and I were emailing each other before January 6 when I warned him that his platform allowed a coup to be set up, he said. This email was sent the day before. And then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.
