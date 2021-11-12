Neeraj Chopra says he focuses on sports and didn’t think about Bollywood





New Delhi, November 11:Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said on Thursday he hadn’t thought of Bollywood and was fully focused on the sport and winning medals for the country right now . Chopra’s outstanding performance in Tokyo made him the national hero. And, after the Haryana-born javelin thrower scripted the story of the 2020 Games, many Bollywood producers and directors approached him to do a biopic about his journey.Neeraj Chopra thanks Anand Mahindra for the XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition custom vehicle, the Olympic Games gold medalist sports a new set of wheels! (View the photo). But Chopra doesn’t seem interested at the moment and wants to focus on sports. “I was approached to do biopics, but I think what I accomplished is only the beginning. It was my first Olympics. I want to win more medals. I don’t want the movie fails, ”Chopra told the Times Now Summit. 2021.Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gets 1 crore rupee award from Chennai Super Kings for achievements in Tokyo. “If I can win more medals, I think the film will be a success as well. At the moment I am focusing entirely on sports, I haven’t thought about Bollywood,” he added. Chopra ended India’s wait for a medal in track and field in sporting extravaganza. In her first appearance at the mega sports show, Chopra clinched a gold medal with a throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin throw final. With this, Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in athletics at the Summer Games. Recalling the historic moment, Chopra said: “When I threw the javelin I was not thinking of the medal but I was convinced that mine was the best throw.” “To be honest, until the last throw you are never sure because there are world champions and Olympic champions around that time. For example, the Czech pitcher made a throw of over 89 meters, so you never know who will throw a shot that will exceed that. We have to stay focused until the end of the competition, “he added. Speaking about his training journey, the golden boy said: “I have trained very hard with my coaches and with opportunities to play in international matches, it has given me the exposure and the experience to play with. international players. It’s a huge boost for my self-confidence. In the game. There has also been a change in my training. I want to reach the distance of 90 meters in the next matches. “ (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on November 11, 2021 at 11:25 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website Latestly.com).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/sports/neeraj-chopra-says-he-is-focused-on-sports-and-hasnt-thought-about-bollywood-3046036.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos