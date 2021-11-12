BJP’s Varun Gandhi roasts actor Kangana Ranaut for 1947 vs 2014





Kangana Ranaut had insulted the memory of freedom fighters in India, Varun Gandhi said. Strong points Varun Gandhi criticized one of the BJP’s most ardent supporters, Kangana Ranaut.

His criticism came after his remarks that India was granted freedom in 2014.

She also said that what India got in 1947 was “bheekh” or alms. New Delhi: On Thursday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi blasted one of his party’s most ardent supporters – actor Kangana Ranaut – for his remarks that India was granted freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the power and what he achieved in 1947 after decades of freedom fighters’ struggle was “beekh“or document. Mr Gandhi, who recently made some discordant notes that won him a censure or two from the party, released a short excerpt from Ms Ranaut’s remarks at an event hosted by the Times Now television channel in which We hear him say in Hindi: “It was not freedom but bheekh, and true freedom came in 2014.” Ms Ranaut, who received the Padma Shri Award from Prime Minister Modi’s government this month, is said to have referred to the BJP coming to power in 2014. The 34-year-old woman who is banned from the microblogging platform Twitter for her inflammatory right-wing comment has sparked a lot of controversy in the past. Slamming it, Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Sometimes insults the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes praising his killer, and now contempt for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and others. lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call that madness of thought or betrayal? “ Last month, Varun Gandhi was dumped from his party’s national executive after demanding justice for the families of farmers killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, and speaking out on behalf of other farmers protesting the news. laws of the center. Apparently in no mood to back down, Mr Gandhi had goaded his party by tweeting an undated video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (very young), in which the late former prime minister warns the government against bullying farmers . A member of the Nehru-Gandhi family who controls the opposition Congress, Varun Gandhi and his mother joined the BJP in 2004, just months before the party left power, but have reportedly fallen out of favor with leaders in recent years. years.

