Christopher Walken destroys Banksy’s painting on BBC comedy show





With a few strokes of a paint roller, actor Christopher Walken wiped an actual Banksy painting off the side of a building in England in a BBC episode The Outlaws aired Wednesday night. Although Banksys’ work has raised millions of dollars at auction, Mr Walken has unceremoniously painted over the illustrations for the comedy-drama series, which takes place in Banksys hometown of Bristol. A spokesperson for Big Talk Productions, the show production company, confirmed that the artwork was an original Banksy and that Mr. Walken painted on it during filming, ultimately destroying it.

The production company did not give further details and a representative for Banksy did not respond to a request for comment.

Banksy, a street artist and one of the world’s most cherished artists, has strictly maintained his anonymity. He has often manipulated the media with stunts, most notably in 2018 when a painting self-destructs moments after being sold for $ 1.4 million at auction. This painting, renamed Love is in the Bin, was recently sold by Sothebys in London for $ 25.4 million, a record for the artist.

On the BBC show, directed by and starring comedian Stephen Merchant, Mr. Walkens’ character Frank is ordered to perform community service. He and several other characters wear hi-vis vests as they clean graffiti from a wall on the side of a building in Bristol. The character of Mr. Walkens, performing his duties, knocks over a plank leaning against the wall, revealing a black-and-white painted rat and two cans, recognizable in the Banksys style even though the word BANKSY was not spray-painted on it. the wall in orange.

Look at this rat I found, he tells his supervisor, played by Jessica Gunning, who, completely indifferent, spends her supervision reading with her back to the wall.

After he explains that it was a graffiti rat, not a real one, she replies: Council said paint over all graffiti, so go for it. It’s terribly good, he protests. Less debate, more painting, she retorts. Mr. Walken shrugs, then the camera zooms in tightly on the artwork as he covers it entirely with six shots. The BBC didn’t immediately put a clip of the scene on YouTube, but it did make the episode available to watch on its iPlayer service for those in Britain.

