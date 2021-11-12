Pastry chef / cake designer Niskayuna writes about career and offers tips for entrepreneurs – The Daily Gazette





Evelyn Keplinger’s career path has been winding. The Niskayuna resident went from working in her family’s dry cleaning business to being a hairdresser to open her own cake business known as Treatie Beatie Cakes, where she bakes and designs elaborate cakes. She also added the author to her list with the publication of Hairdresser to Cake Designer earlier this year. It was always on my to-do list, Keplinger said of writing the book. He traces his life from his childhood, his childhood in Jackson, Michigan, to moving to Albany to start a family and eventually his business. Keplinger had always enjoyed baking cakes for those close to her and would take the time to decorate them as nicely as she could. So after her family dry cleaning business was sold, she decided to start Treatie Beatie Cakes in 2012. She took as many classes as possible in cake design and decorating, learning from sugar artists like Lisa Mansour and Kathleen. Lange. She also started participating in contests all over the country and started the business locally, designing decadent cakes for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. One of her most memorable pastries was for a 750-guest wedding in Albany in 2017. The four-tier cake, which featured lacy details and classic floral designs with silver, gray, and blue fondant, was on display on a swing, nestled in a flowerbed and cascade of pearls. She also continued to work as a freelance hairdresser until the pandemic struck. When the pandemic hit, I was really terrified to start doing my hair again. . . and that’s when I gave up and decided it was time to bake the cakes, Keplinger said. Since then she has also written Hairdresser at Cake Designer. I started it over two years ago and just never had the time to take it back and continue [it]. Finally, when the pandemic hit, I said you know what? I don’t do anything else. I will do it. So I did, Keplinger said. The book was around 60 pages long and was published by Book Writing Experts this summer. [Theres] tips and tricks for any young entrepreneur interested in starting a business. I wanted to give a lot of tips and tricks for things that I might have done wrong that could help them along the way, Keplinger said. Shell has a book signing at the Book House in Stuyvesant Plaza at 3 p.m. Saturday. In the future, Keplinger hopes to do more public speaking about running a business and raising awareness about mental health. I would really like to be able to talk to young people interested in starting a business because I think I really have a lot to offer them with what I do, Keplinger said. For more information, visit Treatiebeatiecakes.com. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

