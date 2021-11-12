Hollywood Salary and Work Journals





Actor / Substitute Actors’ salaries often vary widely from year to year. The remuneration and annual expenses of this actor were calculated on average from three years of figures provided (2019-2021). In 2019, she spent six months on disability while undergoing cancer treatment. Age: 66 Annual salary, on average: about $ 19,200 from a combination of acting jobs, residues from previous acting work, replacement work, unemployment benefits, garage sales and Craigslist sales, odd jobs (tutoring, dog walking, bookkeeping, recording other actors, retraining), SAG-AFTRA boarding, SNAP food stamps and grocery card gifts. Interest and investment income: $ 2,553 Total expenses: $ 10,410 What’s left: $ 8,829 Annual expenses : Housing expenses (property taxes, insurance, maintenance): $ 4,327 Groceries: $ 287. I go to the food bank every week, buying other items on occasion. When I work as an actor, I sometimes get meals. I also have a garden for extra veg, so my grocery bill is low. Utilities: $ 2006. I get low income allowance on utility bills. Dinner at the restaurant / entertainment: $ 98. Always use coupons! Health insurance: $ 0. Medicare + Medi-Cal. Health care not covered by insurance: $ 594. Chiropractic services, vision care, vitamins. Car, gasoline: $ 1,300. 21-year-old car without payment, all that was left was gasoline, insurance and maintenance. Labor expenses: $ 1773. Union dues, agent’s commission, courses, gifts, portraits, printing, supplies, cell phone, business subscriptions. Debt repayment: $ 0. I pay off credit cards every month. comments: This actor holds alternate positions on competing reality TV series such as “Dancing With the Stars” and “American Idol”, and in on-screen roles, primarily in films. I live extremely frugally so that I can save for my retirement, and I also try to work as much as possible, doing whatever odd jobs come along. Some of the acting job is very difficult and takes me several days to recover, especially jobs that last 10 to 12 hours a day, or are “nights”. At my age, I try to save as much as possible for retirement because my pensions are very low. I am waiting to collect Social Security until 72 for this to be the highest payment available. I just hope that I don’t have dementia like my mom, because I don’t have anyone to take care of me and not enough funds for a good retirement home. My car is very old and will need to be replaced soon. Without unemployment, I don’t know how I would survive. The pandemic has really taken a big bite out of my income, as well as most of the country. Most people don’t realize how much time actors spend on their jobs. Although the daily salary may be high, hearing time is reduced there. It usually takes me an average of three days to learn the audition lines, then register and download the cast. With the cast now asking actors to record their auditions, I spent around $ 300 on appropriate equipment to do so. I still have to find someone to read the audition lines, and I hope the neighbors don’t mow the lawn and make noise. It takes six to eight auditions to finally land a job. It’s almost a month of work before you even book a paying job.

