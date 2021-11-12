Entertainment
Australian entertainment industry pays homage to television icon
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews took the stage to pay tribute to Bert Newton. Here is an edited version of his speech.
Bert Newton had the gift of faith and I can’t help but think that he would be so honored with a full Mass here at St Patricks Cathedral.
Bert Newton was a great artist, and life itself was his stage. He was always there, omnipresent, on our screens and in our homes.
In Australia, Bert wasn’t just a man on a screen or an actor on stage, he was someone we all felt like we knew.
Families were drawn to Berts’ warmth and inviting ease, he was more than talent, he was confidence.
Its history is the history of Australian television.
When things went off the rails, when a show went off the rails, Bert thrived. He was in his element, witty, cheeky and intelligent.
A master of his craft, but true to himself at the same time. A highly qualified and authentic artist, a people respected and revered.
He was a pioneer, an icon, a legend. But the Berts story is so much more. A shy working class kid with no excuses, no prisoners North Fitzroy, who loved streetcars and going to the movies.
His life changed when the 7th Brunswick Boys Scouts took him to see his first live radio show.
When Bert walked into the 3XY Spring Street studios, he was just trying to get his Scout badge, but he had found his calling.
Every night for six months, but would come back to 3XY with awe.
As his career spanned television, radio and the stage, Bert dedicated his life to mentoring others, sharing his wisdom and experience, behind the scenes. To this day, his legacy lives on in the young actors, broadcasters and artists he helped along the way.
But everyone knows when we think and talk about Bert Newton, we think about a double act: Berts’ partnership with Patti is a story for the ages.
Christmas 1974 and Bert flies from Melbourne to LA, and eventually to New York to board a cruise ship. He hopes that the woman he loves but has not seen for some time will accept this marriage proposal.
This is exactly what she did.
Bert and Patti were partners in every way: husband and wife, parents and grandparents, best friend, artists, performers and soul mates.
He was a boy from North Fitzroy who rose to the top, a man of unparalleled talent, who led a busy life. He entertained his audience because he respected his audience, he lived his values; compassion and kindness, generosity and empathy.
We are richer for his life and poorer for his death.
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/bert-newton-funeral-live-updates-public-service-for-australian-tv-icon-to-be-held-in-melbourne-20211111-p5989e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]