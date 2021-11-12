Spider-Man actor disappointed with ‘No Way Home’ snob





We know for sure that at least one Spider-Man actor won't be making an appearance in Jon Watts. Spider-Man: No Path Home (2021). While Sony Spider Man Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have not confirmed their participation in Marvel's Tom Holland trio, Spidey fans expect to see multiple Peter Parkers meet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps forgotten as the next Multiverse mash-up approaches is the original actor to direct a Spider-Man TV series – Nicholas Hammond.

Nicholas Hammond was a live Peter Parker long before Tobey Maguire dressed in old red and blue for director Sam Rami Spider Man trilogy. In The Amazing Spider-Man The television series aired on CBS Hammond portrayed Peter Parker for 2 seasons from 1977 to 1979.

A dead end house It's said not only Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but a host of returning Sony villains as well. Big names like Norman Osborn / Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church) from the Spider Man series, and The Incredible Spider-Man villains like Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) are widely seen as locks for the conclusion of the Back home trilogy.

As long as the Marvel Multiverse evokes the past, why not go back to the 1970s? Talk to THRActor Nicholas Hammond was hoping for a call from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, but that request was never made. Hammond explained:

I think it would have been a lot of fun. It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old man there. I was really hoping I would be approached but unfortunately that didn't happen.

Despite the disappointment, the Australian actor – who recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino's film Once upon a time in hollywood (2019) – remains a fan of Spidey. Hammond says he particularly enjoys Tom Holland's interpretation of Peter Parker:

Tom Hollands' version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him a real guy, someone you could forget had these powers and get sucked into Peters' story,

As Hammond swears he would jump at the chance to appear in Spider-Man: No Path Home – which is due out on December 17, 2021 – at this point who really knows who is and who is out for the most publicized crossover film in recent memory. Tom Holland and Marvel Boss Kevin Feige are doing their best to handle the expectations of Marvel fans with a straight face, but that won't stop fans from expecting their wildest MCU fantasies to come true.

No way home will also feature familiar faces like Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Maybe we'll see who else appears in the movie, in the highly anticipated No way home final trailer.

In the CBS Multiverse

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe spawned the Marvel Multiverse, there was an often-forgotten "prototype" – the verse from the CBS superhero series from the 1970s. In fact, one of the reasons CBS canceled The Amazing Spider-Man was to fight their reputation as a one-turn "superhero network". In the 1970s, CBS also aired series or specials featuring Marvel Comics and DC Comics heroes like Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Wonder Woman, and Shazam.

How many versions of Peter Parker and Spider-Man do you expect in Spider-Man: No Path Home? Let us know in the comments!

