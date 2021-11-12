MoviePass co-founder bought the company and wants to relaunch it next year





MoviePass may make a comeback soon, after Stacy Spikes (one of the services’ original co-founders) successfully bought the company from bankruptcy earlier this week, according to a report by Initiated. Spikes hopes to relaunch the company next year, although there are still few details on that. I can confirm that we bought MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday, Spikes commented in a statement to Initiated. We are delighted to find it again and are exploring the possibility of relaunching it soon. Our quest to reclaim the brand has been encouraged by the continued interest of the moviegoer community. We believe that, if done right, cinema subscription can play a huge role in increasing movie viewing to new heights. MoviePass launched as the original unlimited movie service in 2011, but reached unprecedented levels of popularity in 2017, when the company sold a controlling stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics. Soon after, MoviePass cut its monthly subscription to just $ 10 per month, a seemingly unsustainable deal that would see the company offer customers the ability to see as many movies in a month as they want for less than the price of. ‘a single ticket in some cases more expensive. markets. The downfall of the company only accelerated as the popularity of MoviePass increased. The idea behind the lower price (which Spikes would have protested before he was fired in January 2018) was to leverage a larger MoviePass user base to help negotiate favorable deals with theaters, getting a share of things like ticket sales or concessions. But that plan failed dramatically, and in the end, the company was losing money on virtually all of its customers, ending up footing the bill for millions of tickets it could barely afford. Attempts to save things by limiting tickets, blackout popular movies, and other restrictions couldn’t avoid the inevitable, and the company closed in September 2019. But MoviePass has helped show that movie subscriptions can work, at least in theory, with big movie chains like AMC or Alamo Drafthouse offering their own (more expensive) services with similar deals. With the return of Spikes, it seems doubtful that the return of MoviePass presents the kind of impossible offers the doomed service had previously offered. But if Spikes actually can make a comeback, it could offer useful competition to the internal departments of the theaters that have since replaced it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/11/22776299/moviepass-co-founder-relaunch-bankruptcy-stacy-spikes-film-app-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos